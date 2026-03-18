Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Atlas Salt (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQX: SALQF) is advancing a large-scale de-icing road salt development in Newfoundland after completing an updated feasibility study and receiving environmental approvals. With over one billion tonnes of salt in the ground defined by drilling, and construction preparations underway, the project aims to displace foreign imports with a domestic stable supply and strengthen North American winter infrastructure supply chains.

Atlas Salt (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQX: SALQF)

https://atlassalt.com/





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