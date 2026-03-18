Eurosets is pleased to announce the official start of U.S. commercialization for the Trilly and Horizon oxygenators, following successful FDA 510(k) clearance. This milestone reflects our commitment to supporting clinicians with reliable, high-performance technologies at a time when the U.S. healthcare system continues to face a critical and growing need for oxygenators and life-support solutions.

Equipped with an integrated stainless-steel heat exchanger and fully coated with Phosphorylcholine, both devices are designed for cardiopulmonary bypass procedures lasting up to six hours.

Trilly is optimized for smaller patients requiring up to 3.5 L/min blood flow.

is optimized for smaller patients requiring up to blood flow. Horizon is intended for adult and small-adult patients requiring up to 7.0 L/min blood flow.

At the same time, Eurosets is proud to enter into an exclusive U.S. distribution partnership with Orion Medical (Detroit, MI), a leader in advanced medical/simulation device distribution and data-driven clinical solutions. Together, we will work to ensure that perfusion teams across the country have access to dependable technologies that meet today's clinical demands while anticipating tomorrow's challenges.

"We are excited to begin serving the U.S. perfusion community with Trilly and Horizon," said Davide Ariosto, Director of Global Sales and President of North America at Eurosets. "Our collaboration with the FDA to bring these initial products to the US market has been a positive experience, and we look forward to continued success for additional products in our Cardiopulmonary suite. At Eurosets, we are driven by a simple belief: every patient from newborns to adults deserves the best possible chance, whether in the hospital or in the field."

"Our exclusive partnership with Eurosets marks an exciting and pivotal moment for Orion Medical," said Jeff Hanna, U.S. National Sales Director. "We are committed to supporting cardiac surgery and intensive care centers across the U.S. with technologies that are reliable, advanced, and sustainable. Orion Medical and Eurosets share a conviction that continuous innovation, service excellence, and data-powered insights are essential to improving outcomes for critically ill patients."

Eurosets and Orion Medical will jointly attend the AmSECT Conference in Austin, Texas, from March 25 to 29

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Contacts:

For additional information, please contact

info@eurosets.com

info@orionmdll.com,

or reach out to your local Eurosets or Orion representative.