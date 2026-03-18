A 620 MW solar project to be constructed in South Africa's Free State has reached financial close. The milestone follows the signing of a more than 20-year multi-offtaker wheeling agreement with commercial and industrial clients. South African independent power producer Anthem has announced financial close on its Notsi Solar PV project located in South Africa's Free State. With a planned capacity of 620 MW (475 MWac), it is billed as the largest solar project in the country to date. The Notsi project is set to cover more than 1,000 hectares and feature over 860,000 solar panels. Once operational, ...

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