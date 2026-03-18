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WKN: A2AE3E | ISIN: US38045R2067 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
18.03.2026 17:48 Uhr
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GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes: Brazilian Airline: GOL announces Ticket Sales for direct intercontinental flights between Brazil and Portugal

SÃO PAULO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aéreas, now entering its intercontinental phase following the recent announcement of the incorporation of five Airbus A330-900 aircraft into its fleet, is opening ticket sales for direct flights between Rio de Janeiro's RIOgaleão International Airport (GIG), and Humberto Delgado Airport (LIS) in Lisbon, Portugal. Operations will begin on September 16, 2026, with four weekly round-trip flights.

Between September 16 and October 24, departures from RIOgaleão will take place at 8:00 AM (Local time zone), landing in Lisbon at 9:40 during Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. On Fridays, takeoff from Rio de Janeiro is at 8:05 AM, arriving in the Portuguese capital city at 9:45 PM. For the period between October 25, 2026, and March 27, 2027, there is a slight schedule variation: departures from Rio will be at 9:00 AM, arriving at 9:40 PM, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

For passengers coming from Portugal to Brazil, flights will depart from Lisbon during the night (at 11:30 PM, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays), landing in Rio de Janeiro the following morning at 5:30 AM. On Fridays, flights will depart 5 minutes later, leaving the Lisbon airport at 11:35 PM, and arriving at RIOgaleão at 5:35 AM on Saturday.

In addition to the long-haul flights to Lisbon announced, GOL also announced on March 6 the sales of direct flights between the RIOgaleão, the Company's new international hub, to New York's International Airport (JFK), starting on July 8 of this year with three direct flights per week. Furthermore, flights to Paris International Airport (CDG) and United States Orlando International Airport (MCO) are planned, with inauguration dates for these operations to be announced soon.

GOL's flights between Rio de Janeiro (GIG) and Lisbon (LIS), will be operated with the Airbus A330 aircraft, with a capacity for approximately 300 passengers and access to the INSIGNIA business class by GOL, that includes premium amenity kits and access to exclusive lounges across selected airports. Tickets are now available on the GOL website and app.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937168/FOTO_RELEASE_1__1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927667/Logo_Preferencial_Fundo_Claro_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brazilian-airline-gol-announces-ticket-sales-for-direct-intercontinental-flights-between-brazil-and-portugal-302717738.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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