Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) says its new design and construction guidelines for flexible PV and perovskite solar installations will help ensure the safety and reliability of systems deployed on low-load rooftops and wall surfaces where conventional panels cannot be installed. div]:bg-bg-000/50 [&_pre>div]:border-0.5 [&_pre>div]:border-border-400 [&_.ignore-pre-bg>div]:bg-transparent [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 ...

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