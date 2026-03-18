EQS-News: CyberloQ Technologies Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. Launches Revamped Marketing Website in Partnership With UK-Based Wrapped Brand Agency



18.03.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SARASOTA, FL - March 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CLOQ), a leader in advanced multi-factor authentication (MFA) and fraud prevention solutions, today announced the official launch of its new marketing website. The site, developed and crafted by the UK-based Wrapped Brand Agency, represents a significant step in the company's rebranding and global marketing strategy. Click Here to View the CyberloQ Secure MFA: https://youtu.be/AkThwB2bAw4?si=8m1w9E5VFcvDrfA3 The refreshed digital presence at www.cyberloq.com showcases CyberloQ Secure, We specialize in advanced multi-factor authentication (MFA) technologies. Our flagship CyberloQ Secure platform empowers organizations to prevent unauthorized access, fraudulent transactions, and data breaches with robust, user-friendly defenses. By combining patent-pending proprietary identity verification protocols that enforce strong customer authentication in real time at every digital access point, we help your organization build unbreakable systems for safeguarding your sensitive information and assets and protecting and enhancing your brand reputation. "We are thrilled to unveil our new marketing site, which better reflects CyberloQ's position as a trusted innovator in cybersecurity," said Chris Jackson, Company President. "This modern, user-focused platform highlights our commitment to next-generation MFA and fraud prevention while making it easier for potential partners and clients to understand the powerful protection CyberloQ Secure delivers." "It's been a pleasure working with the CyberloQ team on the launch of their new website. The project was an opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge technology at a time when cybersecurity and digital trust are more important than ever. We're proud to have partnered with them to create a platform that clearly communicates the strength and value of their innovative solutions." Mark Robinson - Co-Owner & CCO - The Wrapped Brand Agency Ltd "Partnering with Wrapped has been transformative," added Rico Giordano, head of European Business Development, "Their expertise in regulated industries and their creative approach have helped us create a site that is not only visually compelling but also clearly communicates the value of our technology to enterprise audiences worldwide." The launch aligns with CyberloQ's ongoing growth initiatives, including strategic partnerships and integrations that continue to strengthen protection in the digital finance and cybersecurity landscapes. About CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CLOQ) is a development-stage technology company focused on fraud prevention and credit management solutions. Its flagship offering, CyberloQ Secure, provides institutional clients with highly robust, adaptive multi-factor authentication to protect against fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to digital assets. For more information, visit www.cyberloq.com . Chris Jackson/President

941.299.5221

chris@cyberloq.com About Wrapped Brand Agency Wrapped Brand Agency is a UK-based creative, digital, and brand agency specializing in helping bold businesses in regulated sectors achieve real results through integrated marketing strategies, website development, and brand refinement. Learn more at wrappedagency.co.uk. SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT: This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this document and are based on our management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this document and in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: CyberloQ Technologies Inc.





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