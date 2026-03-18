HyOrc Corporation: HyOrc Reports 99.8% Methanol Purity, Completes 60-Day Continuous Run, and Advances Patent-Backed Scale-Up Strategy

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today reported sustained high-performance results from its RDF-to-methanol test system in Tamil Nadu, including a 60-day continuous benchmark run, 99.8% methanol purity, and new patent-pending process improvements, as the Company advances toward commercial deployment.

The Company confirmed stable operation of its methanol system over the full test period with no major interruptions, demonstrating continuous processing capability under real-world conditions. Methanol produced achieved 99.8% purity, 0.2% water content, and a net heating value of 1895 MMBtu per ton, meeting industrial fuel standards.

These results validate HyOrc's integrated waste-to-fuel platform, converting RDF into high-quality methanol with consistent output and controlled impurity levels. During testing, HyOrc identified two patent-pending advancements targeting:

Gasification stability and temperature uniformity, improving syngas consistency

Reactor temperature control and heat management, enhancing conversion efficiency

Together, these improvements are expected to increase system reliability, yield, and scalability.

HyOrc has manufactured a 35 ton-per-day RDF gasification unit, currently undergoing certification for integration into its planned 8 ton-per-day methanol facility in Porto, Portugal. Its 300-liter-per-day synthesis system has been used for validation and optimization, with the Porto plant incorporating a scaled commercial design based on these results.

The Company has received multiple equipment financing proposals and is completing certification, offtake structuring, and final documentation to close financing for the Porto project, targeting a capital-efficient, minimally dilutive pathway.

HyOrc's development comes as the green methanol market accelerates, with major players expanding activity. Recent announcements, including Equinor's bio-methanol supply agreements for marine fuel, highlight growing demand for scalable, low-carbon solutions. HyOrc's platform converts low-cost waste into cost-competitive green methanol, positioning the Company within this expanding market.

To support operations, HyOrc has secured $150,000 in convertible financing, providing working capital as it transitions from pilot validation to commercial scale.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.