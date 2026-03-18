SnapLogic Named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

Company recognized Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

San Mateo, California, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the Agentic Integration Company, today announced that it has been named as a Visionary by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) *. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

"As enterprises continue to move beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept and begin demanding real, production-ready AI outcomes, it's critically important for us to innovate with AI in our traditional market categories," said Dayle Hall, chief marketing officer of SnapLogic. "At SnapLogic, our focus has always been on helping organizations unify application, data, and AI integration on a single platform. With innovations like AgentCreator, SnapGPT workflow co-pilot, and the SnapLogic Intelligent Modernizer, we are focused on helping organizations modernize legacy integrations and build the intelligent, agent-driven systems that power the next generation of business applications. That's why we're honored to be named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service."

Named as a Visionary for the third consecutive year, Gartner recognizes SnapLogic for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

In 2025, SnapLogic added new capabilities to its Agentic Integration Platform designed to accelerate legacy modernization efforts and safely build, scale, and orchestrate AI agents in production. These updates include enhancements to AgentCreator , introducing more agent patterns, adding connectivity support for services such as AWS Bedrock and Google Gemini, and delivering native support for Model Context Protocol (MCP). SnapLogic also introduced SnapLogic Intelligent Modernizer (SLIM) , an AI-powered tool to automate legacy workload migration and cut modernization cost and time by up to 80%.

In our view, this recognition from Gartner builds on SnapLogic's growing momentum and follows recognition as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools *.

Download your complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), 2026.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service, By Andrew Humphreys, Keith Guttridge, Shrey Pasricha, Allan R. H. Wilkins, Published 16 March 2026

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, By Michele Launi, Nina Showell, Robert Thanaraj, Sharat Menon, 8 December 2025

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About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows - all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

Join the Agentic Integration movement at snaplogic.com .



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Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR snaplogic@offleashpr.com