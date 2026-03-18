SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that the Company's board of directors has approved a new, three-year share buyback program which will allow the Company to use up to $1.4 billion to repurchase its shares. Together with the $600 million previously approved in March 2025, this new $1.4 billion program is in alignment with the Company's stated intention to target share buybacks of $2 billion over a three-year period, as initially shared during the 2025 Analyst and Investor Day.

The 2026 share buyback program is expected to begin in May 2026, following approval from the Swiss Takeover Board and the completion of the Company's 2023 share buyback program. Details of Logitech's share repurchase history can be found on the Company's website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

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Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Kate Beerkens, Director of Investor Relations ir@logitech.com

Bruno Rodriguez, Head of Corporate Communications mediarelations@logitech.com