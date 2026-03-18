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PR Newswire
18.03.2026 21:12 Uhr
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Nitesh Sharan Joins Quantinuum as Chief Financial Officer

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, a leading quantum computing company, today announced the appointment of Nitesh Sharan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 6, 2026.

Mr. Sharan brings more than 25 years of global finance experience across technology, consumer products and consulting. He joins the company after nearly five years as CFO of SoundHound AI, Inc., where he led the company through its public listing in 2022 and oversaw strategic financial planning, accounting, corporate strategy, human resources, legal and intellectual property.

"Nitesh brings an exceptional combination of financial leadership, operational rigor and experience scaling technology companies," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President & CEO of Quantinuum. "As Quantinuum accelerates the commercialization of quantum computing, his experience guiding companies through complex growth and capital market environments will be pivotal."

Prior to joining SoundHound AI, Mr. Sharan spent more than 5 years at Nike, where he held several leadership roles, including Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasurer, Vice President of Corporate Finance & Treasurer, and CFO of Global Operations & Technology. Prior to joining Nike, he spent 15 years in senior leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard and began his career as a consultant at Accenture.

Mr. Sharan is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder. He earned his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and his bachelor's degree from Case Western Reserve University. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, he currently resides in Portland, Oregon. He serves on a number of boards, including Activate, an organization that supports deep science entrepreneurs in commercializing their innovations, and as a Trustee of the Catlin Gabel School, a progressive K-12 independent school.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity.[i] Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets.

The company has a global workforce of approximately 700 employees, including top scientists and researchers. Over 70% of its technology team hold PhDs. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.quantinuum.com.

[i] As of December 31, 2025.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2655950/5871625/Quantinuum_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nitesh-sharan-joins-quantinuum-as-chief-financial-officer-302717935.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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