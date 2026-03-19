51Talk Marks 15 Years with Global Brand Refresh, Expands Middle East Presence

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 51Talk marks its 15th anniversary, the global one-on-one online English learning platform for children enters a new phase of international development with a comprehensive global brand refresh.

The milestone reflects sustained growth across Southeast Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East since the company launched its global expansion strategy in 2021. It also signals a strategic evolution from rapid market expansion toward strengthening long-term global brand foundations.

For families, the refresh brings a clearer and more intuitive visual system, along with warmer product interfaces designed to enhance engagement. From simplified lesson layouts to IP-guided interactions, every detail is designed to create a more engaging, supportive, and confidence-building learning journey for children.

A Stronger Global Brand System

The refreshed visual identity aligns brand visuals, product interfaces, and communication touchpoints into a cohesive global system. Built for greater clarity and coherence, the new system enhances brand recognition and deepens trust among families worldwide

This transition ensures that learners across markets experience a consistent, high-quality brand presence as 51Talk continues its international growth.

Introducing Toki: A New Learning Companion

At the heart of the refresh is Toki, 51Talk's new brand IP and learning companion. Embodying curiosity, confidence, and the courage to communicate, Toki is integrated across digital classrooms and product interfaces to encourage active participation and a warmer learning environment.

Through Toki, 51Talk reinforces its belief that effective English learning combines structured curriculum with emotional connection - empowering children not only to understand the language, but to speak with confidence and express themselves freely.

Strengthening Learning Support in Saudi Arabia Through 51Talk English Club

On February 22, 51Talk English Club Second Branch officially opened in Riyadh. Positioned as an extension of the online learning ecosystem, 51Talk English Club serves as both a family service center and an offline English practice space.

In addition to regular 1-on-1 online classes, children can participate in structured workshops, guided reading sessions, role play activities, and speaking challenges designed to increase real-world language use and build communication confidence. The center also provides families with more hands-on, personalized learning support, offering a more tangible and interactive environment beyond the digital classroom. The Riyadh branch further strengthens the connection between online learning and real-world language practice.

Looking Ahead

Fifteen years after its founding, 51Talk continues its mission to empower young learners to speak confidently and connect with the world. With a strengthened global brand system and an expanding 51Talk English Club presence in the Middle East, 51Talk is entering its next chapter - delivering a clearer, warmer, and more unified English learning experience to families across the region.

To learn more, please visit: www.51talk.com

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