Zuler Technology: DeskIn Positions Itself as the Execution Layer AI Remote Control Can't Replace

DeskIn is not a replacement for AI assistants - it is the execution layer they lack. For remote workers, growing businesses, and global teams, DeskIn delivers what AI-integrated remote control cannot.

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeskIn, the remote desktop software trusted by 40 million+ users across 180 million devices, today positioned itself as the dedicated high-performance remote control platform as AI tools begin introducing basic remote control features into their ecosystems.

With AI assistants expanding beyond advice, tools like Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and Google Gemini now interact with on-screen elements and simulate remote control actions. For everyday use, this could be adequate. For professionals with demanding workloads, the constraints are clear: limited latency thresholds, no high-frame-rate support, and single-device access.

Where DeskIn outperforms AI-integrated remote control:

Streaming performance: 4K at 60 FPS or 2K at 240 FPS, with latency below 40ms - giving users a direct, real-time view of their full desktop rather than a compressed screenshot. A video editor remotely rendering a 4K project from a mobile device, or a developer running a full build on a home machine while travelling, gets a comparable experience as sitting at the workstation.

4K at 60 FPS or 2K at 240 FPS, with latency below 40ms - giving users a direct, real-time view of their full desktop rather than a compressed screenshot. A video editor remotely rendering a 4K project from a mobile device, or a developer running a full build on a home machine while travelling, gets a comparable experience as sitting at the workstation. Security: AES-256 encryption, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certification, and precise access controls, designed for compliance-sensitive organisations and individuals. Security is built directly into the remote desktop architecture, rather than added as a secondary feature within a broader platform.

AES-256 encryption, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certification, and precise access controls, designed for compliance-sensitive organisations and individuals. Security is built directly into the remote desktop architecture, rather than added as a secondary feature within a broader platform. Cross-platform access: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and web, with simultaneous multi-device access for remote workers and distributed teams across time zones.

Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and web, with simultaneous multi-device access for remote workers and distributed teams across time zones. Flexible scaling: From a solo freelancer to a team managing dozens of devices, DeskIn scales to the requirement without additional overhead.

AI tools advise and automate. DeskIn provides direct, real-time remote control over the exact machine where their files, applications, and full development or creative environments live. Learn more or start a free trial at deskin.io.

Promotional offer: Subscribe to an annual personal plan and receive 20% off with promo code REMOTE20, valid until 30 April 2026.

About DeskIn

DeskIn by Zuler Technology is a remote desktop application trusted by 40 million+ users across 180 million devices worldwide, delivering fast, secure remote access across every major platform, backed by over a decade of software expertise.

Media Contact

Jimmy Chon

Marketing Lead, Zuler Technology Pte. Ltd.

support@deskin.io

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