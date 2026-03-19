AFYREN's industrial site is ISO 9001 certified for the "Production, processing, and packaging of bio-based monocarboxylic acids and their derivatives, and potassium fertilizers"

ISO 9001 is an international certification that provides a rigorous framework for continuous improvement and operational performance across all AFYREN teams

Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company offering manufacturers biobased, low-carbon ingredients through a unique fermentation technology based on a circular model, announces that its AFYREN NEOXY industrial site has achieved ISO 9001 certification, a milestone that involves all of the group's teams.

ISO 9001 is the most widely recognized international certification in the field of quality, with over a million companies certified worldwide. It attests to the implementation of a structured management system focused on customer satisfaction, process performance, and continuous improvement with proven benefits in terms of productivity, brand recognition and new market access.

Obtained for its industrial site, this certification has a broader reach and demonstrates the commitment of all AFYREN teams to a culture of operational excellence. It guarantees the robustness and effectiveness of the company's internal processes, from strategic management to industrial, commercial, and support operations.

With this certification, AFYREN strengthens its overall approach to organization and performance, consistent with the other certifications it has obtained or is in the process of obtaining for its products and management systems (ECOCERT, UAB, COSMOS, Responsible Care, FSSC 22000).

"We are very proud to have obtained this ISO 9001 certification, as it recognizes the commitment and dedication of all our teams to ensuring the quality of our processes without which our firm could not have a tangible and lasting impact. This international recognition encourages us to continue our efforts toward continuous improvement and is part of a broader set of certifications that demonstrate not only the quality of our products but also our organizational maturity to our clients and prospects" explains Sabine Dossat, QHSE1 Manager at AFYREN.

The ISO 9001 certification is valid for a period of three years, with annual follow-up audits conducted to confirm the proper implementation of the management system and to encourage continuous improvement initiatives that ensure rapid and high-quality adaptation to change.

About Afyren

AFYREN is a French greentech company, founded in 2012, focused on providing innovative, sustainable solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based resources. AFYREN's proprietary, nature-inspired fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products to produce 100% biobased, low-carbon carboxylic acids. The company's sustainable solutions address decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors, including human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences, materials science, plus lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's competitive, plug-and-play, circular technology enables manufacturers to adopt sustainable solutions without modifying production processes.

The company's first industrial plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is based in the Grand-Est region of France, serving primarily the European market. AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a global leader in the sugar industry and is building its presence in the Americas, based on existing distribution agreements.

At the end of 2025, AFYREN employed 140 people across sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. Committed to continuous innovation, the company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop the range of sustainable solutions.

AFYREN is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information, visit www.afyren.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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