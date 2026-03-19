TEASK, OneQode and Tigasfera Greentech Announce Framework to Deploy Energy and Compute as a Single System

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for AI and high-performance compute accelerates, three companies are building a model that co-locates energy generation, waste conversion and compute as a single deployable system.

TEASK, OneQode and Tigasfera Greentech today announced a collaboration that combines renewable energy, waste-to-energy systems and high-performance compute into a single deployable model - generating power where infrastructure is needed, converting local waste into additional energy, and running compute directly on top of it.

TEASK provides rapidly deployable solar-powered microgrids. Tigasfera Greentech delivers modular, decentralised waste-to-energy systems that convert biomass waste into renewable electricity and carbon-negative outputs. OneQode delivers sovereign AI cloud compute, telecoms and modular datacenter infrastructure designed to run on these energy sources.

The framework is open and collaborative by design. No single company can solve the converging demands of energy, data and sustainability alone. This approach treats the problem as a system - generation, intelligence and regeneration operating as coordinated layers rather than separate industries.

Malaysia is the collaboration's initial focus. The country offers strong policy support for renewable energy, a rapidly expanding digital economy, and growing demand for local compute capacity. Tigasfera Greentech, initially incubated through PETRONAS Innovation Garage (PING), is already operating and developing multiple waste-to-energy and carbon credits deployments across Malaysia. TEASK is a Malaysia-based clean energy company building portable, solar-powered energy nodes and EV charging infrastructure. Its systems are designed for rapid deployment in both urban and underserved environments. TEASK is a national award-winning energy company, recognised at the National Energy Awards for renewable energy innovation.

James Tan, CEO, TEASK: "We can deploy a solar energy node in under 30 minutes. That fundamentally changes where infrastructure can exist. When you combine that with waste-to-energy and compute, you're no longer waiting for the grid to catch up; you're building the grid, wherever people need it most."

Matthew Shearing, CEO, OneQode: "We're on a mission to bring world-class AI compute to countries around the world in a way that's sovereign, performance-focused, and locally empowering. This collaboration gives us a way to deploy infrastructure in markets where traditional power supply would add years to the timeline."

Yusof Faizal Amin, CEO, Tigasfera: "By turning waste into power at the source and pair it with digital compute, it brings energy, economic value and digital opportunity directly to local communities. This creates a new model where digital infrastructure doesn't just consume resources-it uplifts communities and removes carbon as it scales."

About the companies

TEASK is a Malaysia-based clean energy company building portable solar microgrids and EV charging infrastructure designed for rapid deployment. The company is a national award-winning energy innovator, recognised at the National Energy Awards, and collaborates internationally with partners including Japan's Leave a Nest.

OneQode is a global infrastructure-as-a-service provider headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The company operates a latency-optimised carrier network across 30+ countries with 22 points of presence, delivering GPU compute, bare metal servers, cloud platforms and modular datacenter solutions.

Tigasfera Greentech is a Malaysia-based decarbonisation-as-a-service company delivering modular, onsite solutions that convert waste into clean energy, carbon-negative products and verified carbon credits. Incubated by PETRONAS, it intends to be a key enabler of circular economy solutions and carbon-negative infrastructure in the region.

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