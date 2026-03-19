Shipsy Launches AgentFleet, an AI Workforce for Logistics Operations

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a leading provider of AI-native solutions for logistics, today announced AgentFleet, an AI workforce organized around operational roles such as customer experience, operations, finance, with purpose-built agents executing task workflows within each role alongside human teams.

Logistics operations remain heavily manual despite years of digitization. Every day, logistics teams chase drivers, answer WISMO calls, reconcile invoices line by line, and resolve disputes manually. As shipment volumes grow, this complexity does not scale. Logistics workforces face high attrition and labor shortages while customer experience expectations rise and shipment complexity grows. Enterprise AI is now reliable enough to execute, not just assist.

AgentFleet introduces an AI workforce that works alongside human teams. These agents monitor signals, make decisions within defined rules, and execute tasks across systems. This shifts operations managers from firefighting to supervisory roles, overseeing AI activity and focusing on high-value decisions. Logistics platforms transform from passive systems of record into systems of action: observe, decide, execute, and escalate only when necessary. This transition moves operations from reactive to proactive, with agents resolving exceptions before they escalate.

AgentFleet ships with role-specific AI co-workers, each built for a distinct operational function:

Clara, Customer Experience AI Co-worker Proactively communicates delivery updates and resolves customer queries via WhatsApp, voice, email, and SMS, in the customer's local language. Early deployments show 30-40% reductions in inbound support volumes.

Astra, Driver Experience AI Co-worker Provides real-time route guidance, coordinates with hubs and customers, and gives instant payout clarity. Early deployments show 18-20% improvements in driver productivity across third-party fleets.

Nexa, Finance AI Co-worker Validates 100% of freight invoices, not samples, with four-way matching across vendor claims, execution data, GPS records, and PODs. Organizations achieve 20-25% faster settlement cycles and up to 50% reduction in manual workload.

Vera, Dispute Resolution AI Co-worker AI-led financial dispute management for carriers and vendors. Organizations see 20-25% faster dispute resolution cycles and reduced operational backlogs.

AgentFleet integrates with existing TMS platforms, ERPs, and third-party logistics systems as an augmentation layer, with no rip-and-replace required. Each agent operates within pre-approved guardrails covering role-based access, approval workflows, and full audit trails. Enterprises can begin with a single agent role and expand incrementally across functions.

"Logistics operations are under more pressure than ever, with rising demand, workforce constraints, and increasing expectations," said Soham Chokshi, Co-Founder and CEO at Shipsy. "AgentFleet gives teams an AI workforce that observes, decides, and acts. The future of operations is supervisory-directing agents, not executing tasks."

Learn more at agentfleet.shipsy.ai.

About Shipsy

Shipsy is redefining the logistics industry with its AI-native Enterprise Transportation Management Platform, helping nine Fortune 500 companies and eighteen leading logistics players transition toward autonomous supply chains. Shipsy powers operations for 250+ customers across 30+ countries, is featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transport Management (global) and Warehouse Management (APAC), with global offices in London, Amsterdam, Riyadh, Dubai, Singapore, Sydney and India. Learn more at www.shipsy.ai