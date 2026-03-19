Valeo Foods Group, one of Europe's leading producers of sweets, treats and snacks, today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of Prestige-96 AD ("Prestige"), a market-leading Bulgarian manufacturer of sweet baked goods.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319225232/en/

Prestige-96 sandwich biscuits.

Founded in 1996, Prestige is one of Bulgaria's most established and trusted producers of biscuits, wafers and sweet snack products. Its portfolio features some of the country's most recognisable local brands including Naya (???), Hyper (??????), Mirage (?????) and Roden Kray (????? ????). Prestige employs approximately 450 people across its operations.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Valeo Foods Group's long-term growth strategy, focused on acquiring market-leading, iconic local brands as part of its continued European expansion. As Valeo Foods Group's eighth acquisition since 2022, Prestige reinforces the company's ambition to strengthen its position as Europe's leading sweet treats champion.

Integrating Prestige into the Group is expected to unlock significant strategic value. The combined business will accelerate growth in Bulgaria by enhancing cross-selling opportunities and capitalising on Prestige's strong retailer relationships. The acquisition also creates new pathways to expand into adjacent snacking categories and broadens Valeo Food Group's international footprint by leveraging the export strengths of both organisations to grow in existing and new markets.

In addition, Prestige brings a modern, well-invested production and warehousing facility, enhancing the Group's capacity, operational flexibility and overall efficiency.

Prestige's experienced local management team shares Valeo Foods' commitment to quality, operational excellence and long-term business resilience. Their expertise and strong cultural alignment will play a key role in advancing the Group's ambition to become Europe's undisputed sweet treats champion.

Ronald Kers, CEO of Valeo Foods Group, commented: "Prestige is an exceptional business with outstanding brands, a strong market position, and a highly capable team. By combining Prestige's category expertise with the scale of the Valeo Foods network, we see significant opportunities to accelerate growth, expand into new markets, and bring even more loved products to consumers across Europe. This acquisition is a clear investment in long-term, sustainable growth, adding capabilities that naturally enhance our core business. We look forward to welcoming the Prestige team as we grow together."

Darina Stoyanova, CEO of Prestige 96, said:

"Prestige has grown into one of Bulgaria's leading sweet snacking companies thanks to the dedication of our people and the trust of our consumers. Joining Valeo Foods gives us an even stronger platform to build on that success. By combining Prestige's much-loved brands with Valeo Foods' international scale and capabilities, we see tremendous potential to grow our business, reach new markets and continue delivering the products consumers love."

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals in Bulgaria. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About Valeo Foods Group

Valeo Foods Group is a leading international food business, specialising in producing high-quality sweets, snacks, and treats. Our diverse portfolio includes over 80 brands including market-leaders such as Balconi cakes, Barratt sweets, Pedro confectionery, Horalky, Lina and Mila wafers, Rowse Honey, Bernard maple syrup, and Kettle Chips. With revenues close to €2 billion, the Group employs over 5,500 people across 30 manufacturing facilities and offices in the UK, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, the Central and Eastern Europe and North America. Valeo Foods Group is owned by leading global investment firm Bain Capital.

About Prestige 96

Prestige is one of Bulgaria's most recognisable FMCG companies and a market leader in its core categories biscuits, wafers, and mini cakes in Bulgaria. Renowned for its commitment to quality and superior taste, Prestige has successfully expanded its footprint, with high-quality products now available in over 30 countries worldwide. An owner of trusted brands with exceptional loyalty like Naya (???), Mirage (?????), Trayana (??????), Roden Kray (????? ????), Hyper (?????), Spoko (?????), Prestige Wellness, the company has built a well-diversified sweet baked goods portfolio that continues to drive growth and innovation. Prestige employs approximately 450 people across its operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319225232/en/

Contacts:

Robert Brown

rbrown@reputation-inc.com

+353 (0) 85 725 2626

Reputation Inc.