Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nijigen no Mori Inc.: Opening Day Highlights: TV Anime "Attack on Titan" x Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event Now Open until December 13, 2026

-Spring Break Approaches: Dash through "Titans" Forest on Awaji Island in Hyogo, Japan-

AWAJI, Japan, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nijigen no Mori Inc. in Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, is currently hosting a limited-time collaboration event where guests can experience the world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" at Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori." The event is now open until December 13 (Sun.), 2026. On the opening day, a large number of visitors arrived to experience the anime's immersive world. Guests shared enthusiastic reactions, including "The multi-screen video at the end was incredibly powerful and captivating. I couldn't take my eyes off it." and "The smoke, lighting, and sound effects created a truly immersive experience, making us feel like we were inside the world of the story."

Event photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/3/folders/1dWjgBJg15Hd5p8J_Z-h_7iIN2RmA4ohF

To celebrate the opening, a Titan from the series made a dramatic appearance before the guests' eyes, creating an unforgettable moment. Throughout the event, visitors can enjoy the "Attack on Titan" world through two immersive daytime and nighttime programs.

The nighttime attraction, "Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK - Beyond the Walls -," invites participants to walk approximately 1.2 kilometers through the forest after dark. Projection mapping and immersive sound effects recreate the dramatic atmosphere of the anime. Guests take on the role of new recruits and join Eren Yeager and his companions as they confront the Titans. At the goal point, participants receive an original Nijigen no Mori-exclusive card as a reward for completing the mission. During the daytime, guests can participate in the "Attack on Titan Stamp-Collecting Rally in Nijigen no Mori." Participants collect stamps of characters illustrated exclusively for the event using a special stamp booklet while exploring the park.

Additionally, the second phase of the daytime program, "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest - Nijigen no Mori / At Home," will launch. In the event, participants become subordinates of Hange Zoe, who is passionate about Titan research, and work together to solve a series of mysteries. The start date will be announced later. It will also feature Nijigen no Mori-exclusive merchandise and original food and drinks inspired by popular characters such as Eren Yeager and Levi.

(C) HK/AOT

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/opening-day-highlights-tv-anime-attack-on-titan-x-nijigen-no-mori-collaboration-event-now-open-until-december-13-2026-302718221.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.