Nijigen no Mori Inc.: Opening Day Highlights: TV Anime "Attack on Titan" x Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event Now Open until December 13, 2026

-Spring Break Approaches: Dash through "Titans" Forest on Awaji Island in Hyogo, Japan-

AWAJI, Japan, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nijigen no Mori Inc. in Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, is currently hosting a limited-time collaboration event where guests can experience the world of the TV anime "Attack on Titan" at Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori." The event is now open until December 13 (Sun.), 2026. On the opening day, a large number of visitors arrived to experience the anime's immersive world. Guests shared enthusiastic reactions, including "The multi-screen video at the end was incredibly powerful and captivating. I couldn't take my eyes off it." and "The smoke, lighting, and sound effects created a truly immersive experience, making us feel like we were inside the world of the story."

Event photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/3/folders/1dWjgBJg15Hd5p8J_Z-h_7iIN2RmA4ohF

To celebrate the opening, a Titan from the series made a dramatic appearance before the guests' eyes, creating an unforgettable moment. Throughout the event, visitors can enjoy the "Attack on Titan" world through two immersive daytime and nighttime programs.

The nighttime attraction, "Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK - Beyond the Walls -," invites participants to walk approximately 1.2 kilometers through the forest after dark. Projection mapping and immersive sound effects recreate the dramatic atmosphere of the anime. Guests take on the role of new recruits and join Eren Yeager and his companions as they confront the Titans. At the goal point, participants receive an original Nijigen no Mori-exclusive card as a reward for completing the mission. During the daytime, guests can participate in the "Attack on Titan Stamp-Collecting Rally in Nijigen no Mori." Participants collect stamps of characters illustrated exclusively for the event using a special stamp booklet while exploring the park.

Additionally, the second phase of the daytime program, "Attack on Titan Mystery Quest - Nijigen no Mori / At Home," will launch. In the event, participants become subordinates of Hange Zoe, who is passionate about Titan research, and work together to solve a series of mysteries. The start date will be announced later. It will also feature Nijigen no Mori-exclusive merchandise and original food and drinks inspired by popular characters such as Eren Yeager and Levi.

(C) HK/AOT

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