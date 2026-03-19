Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40KYH | ISIN: US9509151083 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ7
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 18:31
5,432 Euro
-0,39 % -0,021
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WERIDE INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERIDE INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3505,45009:43
5,3545,46309:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 08:10 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WeRide Inc.: WeRide Enters Slovakia, Launching Nation's First Autonomous Driving Program with ELEVATE Slovakia

  • Slovakia becomes WeRide's fourth European market after France, Belgium, and Switzerland.
  • WeRide enters Slovakia via a landmark partnership with ELEVATE Slovakia, an initiative bringing together the Ministry of Transport of the Slovak Republic, City of Bratislava, Slovak Post, academic institutions, and private companies to deploy WeRide's multi-product autonomous vehicle (AV) portfolio.
  • Testing will start in capital Bratislava in the first half of 2026, before expanding to Košice and the High Tatras resort area, paving the way for fully driverless commercial operations.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced its entry into Slovakia through a strategic partnership with ELEVATE Slovakia to deploy autonomous vehicles (AVs), launching the country's first AV program. This national-level rollout represents Europe's first large-scale, multi-product autonomous driving commercial deployment. The move marks WeRide's fourth European market after France, Belgium, and Switzerland, expanding its global footprint to over 40 cities across12 countries.

ELEVATE Slovakia is a national, multi-stakeholder initiative that brings together public sector partners such as the Ministry of Transport of the Slovak Republic; Ministry of Investments, Regional Development and Informatization of the Slovak Republic; the City of Bratislava; Slovak Post; academia and private companies. It aims to establish a safe, regulatory-ready framework for autonomous mobility, with the long-term objective of enabling nationwide fully driverless commercial operations.

WeRide will deploy its multi-product portfolio in Slovakia - including the Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, and Robosweeper - to support autonomous passenger mobility with the Ministry of Transport of the Slovak Republic, parcel logistics automation with Slovak Post, and smart sanitation operations with municipal partners such as the City of Bratislava. The first WeRide AVs are expected to arrive in Slovakia in spring 2026, with testing scheduled to start in the first half of 2026 in Bratislava, followed by expansion to Košice and the High Tatras. All testing will be conducted under Ministry of Transport supervision to ensure compliance with Slovak and European regulations, paving the way for fully driverless commercial operations once all legislative and safety requirements have been met.

"I view the signing of this agreement as the beginning of a process that will allow Slovakia to responsibly and in a controlled manner test autonomous technologies in transport. It will enable us to verify technologies transparently, with the participation of the state and with an emphasis on the public interest," said Minister of Transport Jozef Ráž.

"WeRide's global expansion is picking up speed as more governments and cities advance large-scale autonomous mobility. With plans for over 2,600 active Robotaxis by the end of 2026 and tens of thousands globally by 2030, Slovakia represents a strategic next step as we extend our global presence to 12 countries. By engaging early with governments, we aim to be their go-to partner and set the standards for safe, scalable AV commercialization," said Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide.

Under the agreement with ELEVATE Slovakia, WeRide will serve as the autonomous driving technology provider, while Slovak technology company DiusAi will act as the technological and implementation partner responsible for system integration and local operational support.

"Cooperation with WeRide is our first step toward ensuring that Slovakia does not merely adopt these technologies from abroad, but is able to actively test them, professionally evaluate them, and gradually integrate them into its own environment. We are aware that the path toward autonomous transport requires time, extensive testing, open expert discussion, and gradual adjustments to the legislative framework. This is precisely why we consider the ELEVATE Slovakia initiative to be key," said DiusAi CEO Patrik Tkác.

"Testing autonomous technologies represents an interesting opportunity for companies as well as for the creation of new jobs in the field of AI and innovation. Moreover, this opportunity can provide us with real data and experience that can be used in urban transport planning," said Bratislava's Chief City Strategist Ján Mazúr.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

https://www.weride.ai

About ELEVATE Slovakia

The ELEVATE Slovakia initiative serves as a long-term coordinating platform for the development of autonomous mobility in Slovakia. It brings together public institutions, academia, and the private sector with the goal of creating a safe, innovative, and regulatorily sustainable environment for the research, testing, and deployment of autonomous technologies.

https://elevateslovakia.com

About DiusAI

DiusAi is a Slovak technology company focused on the research, development, and deployment of advanced artificial intelligence solutions. At DiusAi, the team believes that technology should learn from people, not control them, and therefore creates AI that understands users, their needs, and their way of thinking. The company's flagship product currently under development is Jarvis-a personal AI assistant that listens, understands, and learns from the user, with a strong emphasis on privacy, personalization, and secure adaptation to individual needs.

https://dius.ai/sk

Media Contacts

WeRide:

Email: pr@weride.ai

Ministry of Transport of the Slovak Republic:

Email: info@mindop.sk

DiusAI:

Email: press@dius.ai

Mobile: +421 911 718 259

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/116066ea-64a8-4e61-bddf-ea93b10ebae9


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.