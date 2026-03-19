Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on BlackRock Latin American Inv Trust (BRLA)



19-March-2026 / 07:09 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 19 March 2026

Edison issues report on BlackRock Latin American Inv Trust (BRLA)

Edison issues report on BlackRock Latin American Inv Trust (LSE: BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust's (BRLA's) managers, Sam Vecht (lead) and Gordon Fraser, consider Latin America (LatAm) a really exciting region, given its above-average growth prospects and attractive absolute and relative valuations. LatAm attracted attention in 2025, with unusually significant outperformance versus both the broader emerging markets and global indices, helped by robust commodity prices, a weaker US dollar and political shifts that could lead to more market-friendly policies. The managers regularly visit LatAm, meeting with a wide variety of contacts to build on their substantive knowledge of the individual countries. This provides a wider range of investment opportunities to complement the well known larger-cap companies in the region. While acknowledging that uncertainty has increased with the war in the Middle East, LatAm offers diversification within a global equity portfolio.

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