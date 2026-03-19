Powerverse and Teltonika Energy Partner to Unlock Intelligent Home Energy & Flexibility

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Powerverse has partnered with Teltonika Energy, part of the Teltonika group, a multinational leader in IoT innovation, to deliver an AI-driven home energy ecosystem that enhances user experience, unlocks flexibility services and drives long-term customer value.

Teltonika Energy's hardware is built with reliability, connectivity and performance at its core, and its devices are designed to support the next generation of intelligent home energy systems.

"Teltonika Energy is globally recognised for its high-quality, IoT-engineered hardware," said Richard Britton, CEO of Powerverse. "We are thrilled to combine their robust devices with our AI-driven platform to help customers move beyond simple smart control and into active market participation. Together, we are delivering a fully integrated, end-to-end solution that makes it effortless for users to lower costs, reduce their carbon footprint, and unlock the full long-term value of home energy flexibility."

The partnership combines Teltonika Energy's intelligently engineered hardware with Powerverse's AI-driven energy platform and trading capabilities. Together, the companies are enabling customers to optimise assets for cost and carbon savings, access flexibility rewards and actively contribute to balancing the grid through a fully integrated end-to-end solution.

"We are excited that our UK customers now have an easy way to optimise their charging costs through the excellent Powerverse platform, without the micromanagement that would otherwise be needed to achieve similar charging cost results." said Modestas Gliaudelis, Senior Business Development Manager UK & Ireland, at Teltonika. " With energy price swings changing constantly and long-term costs remaining uncertain, Powerverse provides a way to take that worry out of the customers' mind."

Teltonika Energy's devices will run on the Powerverse platform and so will be connected to Raya, Powerverse's AI-powered energy assistant. Raya is designed to enable advanced features such as Intelligent Scheduling, real-time optimisation, easy reimbursement and automated participation in flexibility services.

Through Powerverse's orchestration and market access capabilities, Teltonika Energy customers can unlock cost efficiencies and flexibility rewards by coordinating distributed energy assets within a connected ecosystem. Customers will access these capabilities through the Powerverse app, tailored to provide real-time optimisation and a best-in-class user experience - all within one intuitive platform.

The partnership optimises the full Home Energy Management System (HEMS) journey by combining Teltonika Energy's high-performance hardware with Powerverse's AI-driven software and Energy Operating System (EOS). Together, the companies are creating a scalable foundation for long-term HEMS growth, unlocking smarter homes, deeper customer engagement and new revenue opportunities for customers and partners alike.



About Powerverse

Founded by Nick Boyle, Powerverse is a leading UK energy technology company helping OEMs, energy providers, and EV platforms unlock new value from electrification. Its white-label software powers smarter EV charging, solar and battery optimisation, and access to flexibility markets - all delivered through intuitive app experiences and a proven integration stack.

Website: www.powerverse.com

Powerverse Contact:

Lauren Forster, Head of Marketing

press@powerverse.com

About Teltonika

Teltonika is EU-based manufacturer and global leader in telematics, IoT, and EV charging solutions, manufacturing over 27 million devices annually across 150 countries. With 25+ years of experience and full in-house production, we offer reliable, scalable solutions that align closely with the smart mobility and EV infrastructure goals.

Website: https://www.teltonika-energy.com

Teltonika Contact:

Modestas Gliaudelis, Senior Business Development Manager UK & Ireland

modestas.gliaudelis@teltonika.co.uk

SOURCE: Powerverse

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/powerverse-and-teltonika-energy-partner-to-unlock-intelligent-home-energy-and-flexibility-1148614