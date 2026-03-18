National Martial Arts League Launches First U.S. City-Based Professional Martial Arts League; Opens Investment and Team Ownership Opportunities Across 32 Markets

COLUMBIA, SC / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / The National Martial Arts League (NMAL), a first-of-its-kind professional city-based martial arts team league, today announced its official market launch and the opening of investment and team ownership opportunities for accredited investors, strategic partners, and business operators nationwide.

Founded by 5th Degree Black Belt and entrepreneur Dexter V. Kennedy, NMAL is positioning itself as the first structured national league to bring a city-based franchise model to the $80+ billion global martial arts industry, introducing a scalable sports property designed to unify athletes, fans, and communities under a professional team format.

The league's initial rollout includes 32 franchised teams across 32 major U.S. cities, each operating as an independent business entity under the NMAL league structure. These teams will compete in a structured season format featuring divisional play, playoffs, and a national championship-creating a consistent, media-ready sports product designed for long-term growth.

Investment Opportunity and Capital Formation

NMAL is currently engaging accredited investors through a private offering structured in alignment with Regulation D Rule 506(c). The company is targeting strategic capital partners to support league operations, media development, event production, and national expansion initiatives.

The NMAL business model mirrors the foundational structure of major professional sports leagues, with diversified revenue streams including:

Team ownership and franchise fees

National and local sponsorships

Media and broadcasting rights

Event ticket sales and merchandising

Licensing and brand partnerships

With only 32 founding team ownership positions available, NMAL presents a limited-entry opportunity for investors and operators seeking early-stage participation in a new national sports platform.

A New Category in Professional Sports

While millions of Americans participate in martial arts, the industry has historically lacked a unified, city-based professional league structure comparable to organizations such as the NFL or NBA. NMAL addresses this gap by introducing a team-based competition model that transforms martial arts into a spectator-driven, marketable sports league.

By establishing regional fan bases tied to city teams, NMAL aims to unlock a previously untapped audience and create new monetization pathways within the combat sports sector.

Social Impact: National Stop the Violence Campaign

In parallel with its commercial objectives, NMAL has partnered with the 501(c)(3) nonprofit S.A.V.E. America to launch the National Stop the Violence Campaign, a community-based initiative designed to address key social challenges through martial arts mentorship, discipline training, and leadership development.

This initiative integrates directly into each of the league's 32 markets, positioning NMAL as both a sports enterprise and a platform for measurable social impact-an increasingly important factor for institutional investors and corporate sponsors.

Leadership Perspective

"Our vision is to professionalize martial arts in a way that has never been done before by building a true city-based league that combines elite competition, business opportunity, and community impact," said Dexter V. Kennedy, Founder of the National Martial Arts League. "We are creating a platform where investors, team owners, athletes, and communities all participate in the growth of a new national sport."

Timeline and Expansion

NMAL is currently finalizing its national footprint and onboarding founding team owners, with a targeted inaugural season launch in mid-2027. This extended timeline allows for strategic market development, team acquisition, sponsorship alignment, and media infrastructure buildout to ensure a successful national debut.

Early-stage partners and founding team owners will play a critical role in shaping league operations, brand positioning, and market activation across all 32 cities.

Call to Action

Accredited investors, prospective team owners, and strategic partners interested in participating in the launch of the National Martial Arts League are encouraged to request additional information and access to investment materials.

Learn more: https://thenationalmartialartsleague.com

Media Contact Information

Dexter V. Kennedy

dexter@thenationalmartialartsleague.com

https://thenationalmartialartsleague.com/

SOURCE: National Martial Arts League

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/national-martial-arts-league-nmal-launches-first-u.s.-city-based-1149138