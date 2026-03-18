Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com)a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Robert Herje has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Robert is a trusted resource for institutional and individual clients for their fixed income needs, with a focus on municipal bonds. His 40 years of experience as a fixed income investment consultant make him an important ally to investors looking for high-quality fixed income investments. His knowledge of the region and the credit markets have helped him build strong relationships throughout the industry. He can help build portfolios that are both suitable and performance driven. Rob is also a licensed adviser who works with clients to achieve their goals through the recommendation of separately managed accounts and managed investment models tailored to each client.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "Robert brings 40 years of investment industry experience and a wealth of investment knowledge. I am excited and honored that he chose Aegis to deliver world-class financial service and guidance to his valued clients."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Rob brings a deep understanding and extensive experience with fixed income securities. His practice is grounded in long-standing client relationships and comprehensive advice. His decision to join Aegis reflects the strength of our culture and our continued momentum in attracting experienced advisers."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aegis-capital-corp.-announces-the-hiring-of-a-new-managing-director-1149056