HQSuite: Keeping Project Management and Accounting in Sync With ProjectHQ

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / HQSuite, a platform of construction apps and part of the Foundation Software business portfolio, has published a new article.

Titled "Efficient Integrations: Connect ProjectHQ and FOUNDATION for Complete Construction Control," the piece breaks down how these two platforms - a project management app and the leading construction accounting software - integrate directly to tie project data and financial information together.

For contractors managing separate systems, the gap between project data and financial data isn't just an inconvenience - it's a source of costly errors, billing delays and missed budget signals.

When change orders, purchase orders and job costs don't move automatically between platforms, project managers and accountants are always working with a partial picture.

The integration between ProjectHQ and FOUNDATION closes that gap with these benefits:

Updates billing and job costing in both systems simultaneously when change orders are approved

Moves purchase orders directly to accounts payable with tracked approvals

Tracks labor, material and subcontract costs continuously across both platforms

Combines project performance and financial data into profitability reports

The resource also examines the costs of keeping different aspects of data in separate systems - and how a fully integrated platform offers up-to-date numbers for better decision-making.

To learn more about how ProjectHQ and FOUNDATION work together, read the full article here.

HQSuite

HQSuite is a platform of standalone construction management apps designed to keep your field and office cohesive. Among them is ProjectHQ, a construction project management app that integrates natively with FOUNDATION accounting software. For more information, visit www.myhqsuite.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: HQSuite

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/keeping-project-management-and-accounting-in-sync-with-projecthqr-1148155