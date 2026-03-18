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ACCESS Newswire
18.03.2026 19:00 Uhr
26 Leser
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GreenMoney Journal: How the Cuban Missile Crisis Sparked a Career in Sustainable Investing: A Conversation With Cheryl Smith

An interview by Lisa Hayles of Trillium Asset Management

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / For decades, Cheryl Smith has been a leading voice in sustainable finance - shaping strategies that align investment returns with social and environmental impact. As an economist and portfolio manager at Trillium Asset Management, she has championed the integration of ESG principles long before they were mainstream. In this conversation for GreenMoney's Women & Sustainable Investing issue, Cheryl reflects on her journey from academia to advocacy, what sustainable investing critics get wrong, and why values are never absent from investing.

Get true insights into Sustainable Investing with Cheryl's answers to questions like:

• Sustainable investing has faced increased attacks in recent years. What are critics missing?

• How do you approach concerns about performance or the value of sustainability analysis?

• After such a long view of the industry, what excites you most about the next decade of sustainable investing?

• If you could offer one prediction, or one hope, about the future of responsible investing, what would it be?

Read the full interview here - https://greenmoney.com/how-the-cuban-missile-crisis-sparked-a-career-in-sustainable-investing-a-conversation-with-cheryl-smith

===

Find more stories and multimedia from GreenMoney Journal at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/how-the-cuban-missile-crisis-sparked-a-career-in-sustainable-investing-a-conve-1149006

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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