GreenMoney Journal: How the Cuban Missile Crisis Sparked a Career in Sustainable Investing: A Conversation With Cheryl Smith

An interview by Lisa Hayles of Trillium Asset Management

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / For decades, Cheryl Smith has been a leading voice in sustainable finance - shaping strategies that align investment returns with social and environmental impact. As an economist and portfolio manager at Trillium Asset Management, she has championed the integration of ESG principles long before they were mainstream. In this conversation for GreenMoney's Women & Sustainable Investing issue, Cheryl reflects on her journey from academia to advocacy, what sustainable investing critics get wrong, and why values are never absent from investing.

Get true insights into Sustainable Investing with Cheryl's answers to questions like:

• Sustainable investing has faced increased attacks in recent years. What are critics missing?

• How do you approach concerns about performance or the value of sustainability analysis?

• After such a long view of the industry, what excites you most about the next decade of sustainable investing?

• If you could offer one prediction, or one hope, about the future of responsible investing, what would it be?

Read the full interview here - https://greenmoney.com/how-the-cuban-missile-crisis-sparked-a-career-in-sustainable-investing-a-conversation-with-cheryl-smith

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/how-the-cuban-missile-crisis-sparked-a-career-in-sustainable-investing-a-conve-1149006