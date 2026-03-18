www.blinkvoice.com: BlinkVoice Introduces AI-Powered Sales Intelligence Platform to Help Businesses Close More Deals in Real Time

New AI-powered VoIP platform delivers real-time call sentiment analysis, sales call coaching, and conversation intelligence to help businesses increase conversions and improve customer experience.

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / BlinkVoice, a leading cloud-based VoIP provider, today announced the launch of its AI-powered sales call analysis and real-time sentiment intelligence platform, designed to help businesses optimize customer conversations, improve sales performance, and scale their teams more effectively. The platform combines advanced AI call analysis, real-time sentiment detection, and sales call intelligence directly within BlinkVoice's Cloud PBX system, giving businesses immediate insight into customer emotion, engagement, and buying signals during live calls. By integrating AI-driven sales coaching and VoIP communication technology, BlinkVoice enables companies to identify what is working on calls, train sales teams more efficiently, and increase conversion rates without relying on multiple disconnected tools. This new release positions BlinkVoice at the forefront of AI for call centers and sales teams, helping small and mid-sized businesses leverage conversation intelligence, customer sentiment analysis, and real-time call data to drive revenue growth and improve customer retention.



BlinkVoice

Website: www.blinksoft.ai

Phone: 800-84-BLINK

Address: 70 Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Uniondale, NY

SOURCE: www.blinkvoice.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/blinkvoice-introduces-ai-powered-sales-intelligence-platform-to-help-businesses-1148938