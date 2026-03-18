DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Announces Expansion Into Indian Bridal And Fashions, Naming Luxury Designer Kynah As First Partner

The Nation's Leading Bridal Authority Bridges Culture and Commerce, Bringing Modern, Luxury Indian Wedding Fashions to its AI-Powered Marketplace

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / Indian weddings are among the most vibrant and fashion-forward celebrations in the world, and David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's") is expanding its offering to ensure today's brides and guests meet the moment. The company is partnering with luxury Indian designer KYNAH as its first collaborator in the category, marking a major expansion in David's growing cultural and global bridal and fashion assortment. Brides and wedding guests can immediately start shopping at DavidsBridal.com/KYNAH .

Through a newly curated digital gallery, a hand-selected assortment of looks from KYNAH is now available to shop online, bringing luxury, craftsmanship, and celebration-ready style directly to brides and wedding guests nationwide. The move reflects David's continued evolution under its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategy, transforming the company from a traditional retailer into a marketplace platform designed to serve every bride, culture, and celebration style. This launch signals the beginning of a broader partnership between David's and KYNAH, with an exclusive collection co-designed by the brands launching later this year.

Indian weddings represent an estimated $130 billion global industry, according to a recent Jefferies report highlighted in a Business of Fashion article , with the U.S. market continuing to grow as South Asian wedding celebrations become larger, more design-driven, and increasingly multi-day affairs. By expanding into Indian bridal fashion, David's is entering one of the fastest-growing and most culturally influential segments of the wedding market.

Founded in 2017 by Aisha Rawji, KYNAH has become synonymous with elevated fabrics, intricate hand-embellished details, and culturally rooted silhouettes reimagined for the modern global bride. Through this collaboration, KYNAH's couture-inspired designs will now reach a broader U.S. audience through David's expansive digital platform, bringing luxury Indian bridal fashion to scale.

"Indian weddings are among the most vibrant celebrations in the world. We are not only honored to begin playing a role in these celebrations, but see an incredible opportunity to bring that creativity and craftsmanship to David's incredible market reach," said Kelly Cook, CEO of David's Bridal. "At David's Bridal, we're reimagining the wedding experience for every bride, across every culture. By collaborating with KYNAH, we're introducing modern Indian bridal fashion for brides and guests to our marketplace, combining tradition and innovation while bringing luxury and accessibility to a fast-growing segment of U.S. weddings."

"At KYNAH, our mission has always been to redefine the Indian bridal experience for the modern woman," said Aisha Rawji, Founder of KYNAH. "By joining forces with an iconic brand like David's Bridal, we are able to share our passion for craftsmanship and contemporary Indian design with a much broader audience, making high-fashion, culturally significant pieces more accessible than ever before. David's and KYNAH have a shared passion for craftsmanship, heritage, and transformational design."

The digital-first strategy of this expansion underscores David's Bridal's commitment to innovation and inclusivity, meeting brides where they are while testing high-growth category expansions. The curated KYNAH assortment is now available to shop on davidsbridal.com/kynah .

To celebrate, David's Bridal will be dropping Episode Two of its original docu-style series, Breaking Bridal on its Youtube Channel - youtube.com/@davidsbridal . In this episode, what started as a shared vision between actors Brinda Dixit and Adit Dileep became a larger-than-life celebration on the California coast. From a road trip scouting venues across Los Angeles in a convertible to a breathtaking oceanfront ceremony, the couple set out to create a luxurious, South Indian-inspired wedding that honored their roots while embracing creativity and fun. The result was a multi-day experience that felt like a destination event for loved ones who couldn't travel far. Blending tradition with bold design, Brinda and Adit brought their dream to life through custom outfits crafted in India, vibrant décor moments, and unforgettable events all weekend long. From an ocean-view pool party to a high-energy Jungle Club Miami Vice Disco-themed reception, every detail reflected their personality and flair for the unexpected. This episode showcases a celebration that beautifully merged culture, innovation, and pure joy.

MEDIA KIT

About David's Bridal

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

David's Bridal Media Contact: mediarequests@dbi.com

About KYNAH

KYNAH is a modern luxury retailer redefining South Asian occasionwear for a global audience. Founded in Los Angeles by Aisha Rawji, KYNAH curates and designs contemporary bridal, guest, and celebration pieces that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern silhouettes. Through close partnerships with leading designers and artisans across India and South Asia, the brand offers an elevated approach to cultural dressing for weddings and life's most meaningful moments.

Known for its thoughtful curation, personalized styling experience, and editorial approach to bridal shopping, KYNAH serves a new generation of women seeking pieces that honor heritage while reflecting their individual style. With a growing community of brides and celebration-goers around the world, KYNAH continues to expand the conversation around modern South Asian fashion through retail, digital storytelling, and immersive in-person experiences.

To learn more, visit shopkynah.com or follow KYNAH on Instagram or TikTok .

Related Video: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/n53RdvLRltw

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-announces-expansion-into-indian-bridal-and-fashions-nami-1148942