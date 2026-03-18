Dunlop Sports Americas: A Retro Collection Rooted in Cleveland Golf's Beginnings

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / CLEVELAND GOLF is happy to announce its new Retro Collection of soft goods, a lineup inspired by the era when Cleveland first established its name in the game. Built for golfers who recognize great design when they see it and trust what's already proven, this collection brings timeless style back to the course with classic looks that still hold up for a reason.

"With the Retro Collection, we wanted to celebrate Cleveland Golf's roots and bring back the kind of classic style that never goes out of fashion," said James Fodera, Creative Brand Director at Cleveland Golf. "These are pieces that feel authentic to who we are; simple, functional, and built for golfers who appreciate the history behind the brand."

The Retro Collection delivers classic Cleveland Golf style with a modern touch, featuring a curated lineup of on-course essentials designed to bring a timeless look and feel to any setup. Highlighting the collection is a collaboration with Jones Sports Co., introducing a Retro-inspired Sunday golf bag built for convenience and comfort. Featuring easy-access pockets for essentials, a premium cream and navy colorway, and a lightweight design, the bag is made for golfers who enjoy walking the course in style.

Also included in the collection are two headwear options: the classic Cleveland Golf Straw Hat and a modern snapback cap. Rounding out the lineup are premium accessories designed to support performance on the course, including a navy towel featuring the Cleveland Golf emblem and a Groove Brush to help keep scoring clubs clean and performing at their best.

From the bag to the finishing details, every piece in the collection is designed to bring Cleveland Golf's heritage back to the course in a way that feels timeless, functional, and unmistakably classic.

To shop the collection, visit us.dunlopsports.com/cleveland-golf.

Pricing & Availability

Retro Snapback Hat: $29.99

Retro Straw Hat: $39.99

Retro Caddie Towel: $34.99

Retro Club Brush: $49.99

Retro Sunday Bag: $199.99

Launch Date: March 18, 2026

CONTACT:

Noelle Zavaleta

Media & Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/a-retro-collection-rooted-in-cleveland-golfs-beginnings-1148746