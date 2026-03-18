Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.03.2026 17:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dunlop Sports Americas: A Retro Collection Rooted in Cleveland Golf's Beginnings

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / CLEVELAND GOLF is happy to announce its new Retro Collection of soft goods, a lineup inspired by the era when Cleveland first established its name in the game. Built for golfers who recognize great design when they see it and trust what's already proven, this collection brings timeless style back to the course with classic looks that still hold up for a reason.

"With the Retro Collection, we wanted to celebrate Cleveland Golf's roots and bring back the kind of classic style that never goes out of fashion," said James Fodera, Creative Brand Director at Cleveland Golf. "These are pieces that feel authentic to who we are; simple, functional, and built for golfers who appreciate the history behind the brand."

The Retro Collection delivers classic Cleveland Golf style with a modern touch, featuring a curated lineup of on-course essentials designed to bring a timeless look and feel to any setup. Highlighting the collection is a collaboration with Jones Sports Co., introducing a Retro-inspired Sunday golf bag built for convenience and comfort. Featuring easy-access pockets for essentials, a premium cream and navy colorway, and a lightweight design, the bag is made for golfers who enjoy walking the course in style.

Also included in the collection are two headwear options: the classic Cleveland Golf Straw Hat and a modern snapback cap. Rounding out the lineup are premium accessories designed to support performance on the course, including a navy towel featuring the Cleveland Golf emblem and a Groove Brush to help keep scoring clubs clean and performing at their best.

From the bag to the finishing details, every piece in the collection is designed to bring Cleveland Golf's heritage back to the course in a way that feels timeless, functional, and unmistakably classic.

To shop the collection, visit us.dunlopsports.com/cleveland-golf.

Pricing & Availability

Retro Snapback Hat: $29.99

Retro Straw Hat: $39.99

Retro Caddie Towel: $34.99

Retro Club Brush: $49.99

Retro Sunday Bag: $199.99

Launch Date: March 18, 2026

CONTACT:
Noelle Zavaleta
Media & Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/a-retro-collection-rooted-in-cleveland-golfs-beginnings-1148746

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.