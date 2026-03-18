Popeyes Foundation(SM) and Feed the Children Kick Off Second SERVING WITH LOVE Tour

Partnership Expands Efforts to Provide Food and Essentials to Communities Across the Country

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / Hunger remains a critical issue in communities across the country, as millions of families experience food insecurity and one in five children in the U.S. face uncertainty about their next meal. For the second consecutive year, the Popeyes Foundation and Feed the Children , a global movement to end childhood hunger, are joining forces for the SERVING WITH LOVE Tour, a coast-to-coast Resource Rally initiative delivering food, essentials and other items to children and families in 15 communities.

Together, the Popeyes Foundation and Feed the Children are working to provide the food and essentials children need to grow and thrive. Each SERVING WITH LOVE Tour Resource Rally will support 400 families, with each family receiving a 25-pound box of shelf-stable food, including canned vegetables, beans, soup, pasta, cereal, and peanut butter along with a 15-pound box of essentials, such as shampoo, razors, toothpaste and other household products.

"At the Popeyes Foundation, providing a seat at the table - a soul-warming, don't-go-hungry kind of love is at the heart of our brand," said Renee Hobbs, executive director of the Popeyes Foundation. "That's why partnering with Feed the Children to provide food and essentials to communities across the country is so important to us. Our SERVING WITH LOVE Tour was created to help improve access to food and essentials while raising awareness of food insecurity. Together with the Popeyes brand and our franchisees, we are SERVING WITH LOVE to help children grow and thrive."

Building on this impact, the partnership will also provide supplemental food and essentials to an additional 400 families in each of the 15 communities within 100 days following each tour stop. These additional deliveries will help ensure more families receive continued support during a critical time of year.

As the 2026 school year concludes, the initiative will focus on addressing summer hunger - a time when many children lose access to school-based meal programs. By extending support into the summer months and delivering additional food and essentials to the same communities served during the tour, the SERVING WITH LOVE Tour will double its impact. This initiative aims to address summer hunger for approximately 12,000 families by providing 250,000 meals valued at an estimated $3.5 million in food and essentials.

"For families experiencing hunger and hardship, every moment and every meal matters," said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "That's why this work is so important and why partnerships like this one are so meaningful. Together with the Popeyes Foundation, we can put food and essentials directly into the hands of families who need them most and help children not only survive but thrive."

The 2026 SERVING WITH LOVE effort will begin in March and conclude in September, with stops planned in Baltimore, Md.; Baton Rouge, La.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Jackson, Miss.; Kansas City, Mo.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Memphis, Tenn.; Miami, Fla.; New Orleans, La.; New York, N.Y.; Philadelphia, Pa.; San Diego, Calif.; and Seattle, Wash. At each stop, local leaders, community partners and Popeyes brand leaders, Franchisees and their teams will come together to support communities that need it most to combat childhood hunger and rising food insecurity.

Currently, more than 14 million children in the U.S. live in households that experience food insecurity ( according to the USDA ), which means they lack consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. The SERVING WITH LOVETour is helping create a world where no child goes to bed hungry by putting food and essentials directly into the hands of children and families who need them most.

The organizations encourage everyone to join in the movement to end childhood hunger so children everywhere have the opportunity to grow, learn, and thrive. Supporters can help by donating at feedthechildren.org or popeyesfoundation.org/donate .

About Popeyes Foundation?

The Popeyes Foundation?, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2018 in partnership with the Popeyes brand and franchisees. The Popeyes Foundation's mission is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to strengthen communities with food and support in times of need. In 2023, the Popeyes Foundation launched SERVING WITH LOVE, a signature initiative that stems from Popeyes' New Orleans roots and focuses on providing support to Popeyes Team Members and local communities. For local communities, the focus is on providing food to those in need through the Food Love Grants Program; directing more than $4.1million to local nonprofits since 2023. Support comes through programs like mobile kitchens, on-campus pantries, out-of-school meals, natural disaster meal support. In 2025, the Popeyes Foundation selected Feed the Children, as a national partner to come together to help kids grow and thrive through their first-ever SERVING WITH LOVE Tour. The Popeyes Foundation grants to national and local nonprofits are made possible from guest donations during in-restaurant fundraisers, Popeyes franchisees, and brand. For more information, visit www.popeyesfoundation.org .

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement working to end childhood hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Together with communities, the organization provides food, essentials, and opportunities to children and families who need them most so every child can survive and thrive. Learn more at feedthechildren.org

Feed the Children | Create a world where no child goes to bed hungry

For more information, please contact:

Richard Presser

richard.presser@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/popeyes-foundationsm-and-feed-the-children-kick-off-second-servi-1148852