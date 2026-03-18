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ACCESS Newswire
18.03.2026 16:25 Uhr
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Arbor Day Foundation Assembling Largest Collection of Tree Stories This Arbor Day Season

Ahead of National Arbor Day, tree planting nonprofit says, "Tell us about a tree you love."

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / This April, the Arbor Day Foundation is launching the Million Trees Project, assembling the world's largest collection of personal tree stories as it plants 1 million new trees this spring season.

"We've received thousands of photos and stories over the years of trees and the people who love them," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "From cherished oaks that shaded a childhood backyard to young saplings planted in honor of someone special. Each one is a reminder of how trees connect us across communities and across generations. Everyone has a tree story and we want to hear yours."

Everyone can be part of the Million Trees Project in the weeks ahead of National Arbor Day, celebrated annually on the last Friday in April. To share a photo or story about a tree you love, visit arborday.org/celebrate.

The Arbor Day Foundation has spent decades elevating community tree planting efforts across the country and planted millions of trees in cities and towns as a result. The Foundation, along with its members and supporters, routinely gets more than a million trees planted in front yards, backyards, and community green spaces every spring. Some of this work was achieved through the Foundation's iconic urban forestry program Tree City USA, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

###

Find more stories and multimedia from Arbor Day Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arbor-day-foundation-assembling-largest-collection-of-tree-stori-1148883

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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