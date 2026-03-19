A legal alert from Wiley says US Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance could disqualify solar cells using imported silicon wafers from the 10% domestic content bonus under the Inflation Reduction Act. USA The US Department of the Treasury and the IRS have issued guidance that creates significant compliance risks for solar project developers seeking the 10% domestic content bonus under the Inflation Reduction Act. According to a legal alert from Wiley, a distinction between where a silicon wafer is coated and where it is originally manufactured determines eligibility ...

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