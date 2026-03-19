Specialist underwriter reinforces commitment to taxi fleets with dedicated in-house claims team

Granite Underwriting has today launched its 25+ vehicle taxi fleet product, bringing expanded capacity and specialist expertise to brokers serving taxi fleet operators across the UK.

The product covers private hire and public hire vehicles, including those written on CCE, Book Bonus and new ventures. As part of Acorn Group the UK's leading taxi insurer Granite gives brokers access to more than four decades of taxi market experience and a fully integrated service from underwriting through to claims resolution.

A core feature of the product is Granite's dedicated taxi fleet claims team. Managed entirely in-house, brokers and their clients can benefit from specialist claims handlers, reducing vehicle downtime, keeping hire and repair costs down, reducing clients' CCEs and enabling them to secure a lower price at renewal. This end-to-end capability sets Granite apart in a market where claims service can make or break a fleet operator's business.

The product also caters to non-standard and complex risks, including drivers with multiple motoring convictions, previous claims history and high-risk postcodes. Optional long-term agreements are available for taxi fleets seeking price stability and reduced annual negotiation.

Alistair Rose, Managing Director at Granite Underwriting, said:

"This launch underlines our ongoing commitment to the taxi fleet market. We've built our reputation on designing tailored solutions for complex risks, and our in-house claims team means we can support taxi fleet operators from policy inception through to claims settlement.

"As the UK's leading taxi insurer, we combine years of sector experience with a deep understanding of what taxi drivers and fleet owners need a combination that positions us well to serve larger 25+ vehicle fleets.

"Brokers tell us they value direct access to underwriters who understand their client's business and can structure products to meet specific requirements. That practical, market-facing approach helps speed placements and delivers better outcomes for operators and drivers alike."

The product is available to brokers immediately.

About Granite Underwriting

Granite Underwriting is Acorn Group's managing general agent, underwriting and distributing motor, taxi and household insurance through a nationwide network of more than 200 broker partners. It provides specialist underwriting expertise and market access for non-standard risks, supporting Acorn's proposition with focused product lines and strong broker relationships.

About Acorn Group

Merseyside-based Acorn Group is one of the UK's leading non-standard providers of car, van, taxi and household insurance to retail customers, serving more than 500,000 live policyholders nationwide and employing over 1,800 colleagues. Acorn operates through its portfolio of brands Acorn Insurance, Carrot, Motorcade, Flag, Rapid, Briefly and Street Cover alongside Granite Underwriting and its network of 200 brokers.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Nathalie Crystal

Associate Director, Omnia Partners

M: (+44) (0) 7967 046 327

E: nathalie.crystal@weareomniapartners.com