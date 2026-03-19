Developed in collaboration with independent research firm Verdantix, Quentic's report finds AI rising on EHS agendas with 84% prioritizing adoption and 45% planning investments in reporting automation to speed reporting and strengthen consistency across sites.

Quentic, a leading provider of AI-enabled EHS and sustainability SaaS solutions today released the Safety Management and Sustainability Trends Report: AI's Transformative Impact on Safety and Sustainability Over The Next Two Years, produced in collaboration with independent research firm Verdantix. The study combines 51 quantitative interviews and seven expert interviews to map where leaders are investing, what slows progress, and how AI is being used in everyday EHS and ESG work.

"Customers want less admin and more certainty in what they report," explained Florian Lichtwald, Operating Partner, Quentic. "This year's findings show that AI belongs in daily safety and ESG work where it saves time, strengthens investigations, and turns observations into action. Our priority is in providing practical yet effective solutions that organizations trust and can adopt quickly. That helps teams close investigations faster, cut rework, and act earlier on recurring risks so incidents are less likely to happen."

What the data shows

AI climbs the agenda : 84% of respondents list expanded AI adoption as a top priority for EHS and sustainability over the next two years. 82% expect budgets to rise.





: 84% of respondents list expanded AI adoption as a top priority for EHS and sustainability over the next two years. 82% expect budgets to rise. Automation where it matters : 45% are very likely to invest in AI-based reporting automation, signaling demand for faster, audit-ready outputs.





: 45% are very likely to invest in AI-based reporting automation, signaling demand for faster, audit-ready outputs. From pilots to practice : 57% of EHS leaders and 65% of sustainability leaders already use or pilot predictive analytics to spot patterns earlier.





: 57% of EHS leaders and 65% of sustainability leaders already use or pilot predictive analytics to spot patterns earlier. Keep people in the loop : 70% of ESG and 52% of EHS leaders prefer co-pilot approaches that support staff while preserving human oversight.





: 70% of ESG and 52% of EHS leaders prefer co-pilot approaches that support staff while preserving human oversight. Persistent gaps : Safety culture (61%) and risk visibility (57%) top the list of concerns, with regulatory and legal risk rated very important by 45%. Many (39%) say they are only "somewhat ready" on data and want better governance and integration.





: Safety culture (61%) and risk visibility (57%) top the list of concerns, with regulatory and legal risk rated very important by 45%. Many (39%) say they are only "somewhat ready" on data and want better governance and integration. Buying criteria: Teams prioritize functionality, ease-of-use and interoperability/integration when selecting EHS/ESG tech, reflecting the need to standardise work across sites and contractors.

"Continuous monitoring is essential because some contractors still take shortcuts or bypass permits, and organisations can no longer turn a blind eye to that," said Hugh Maxwell, Managing Director, Maxwell Safety Limited. "Digitalisation and real-time data give you a much more dynamic approach, letting you see performance as it happens rather than relying on slow, manual steps. It is not policing, it is ensuring the job is done safely, consistently, and without exposing people to unnecessary risk."

Why this matters for EHS and ESG leaders

The findings point to a practical path forward of standardising processes on a single platform, raising data quality, and applying AI where it removes paperwork and flags real risks sooner. Quentic supports more than a thousand organizations with this approach, for example, with guided incident investigations, reporting assistance, and pattern analysis that help teams close cases faster, improve consistency, and maintain transparent records.

"You do not want a black box approach," said Mary Foley, Expert Services Strategy Director, Enhesa. "The way data is captured and used has to be transparent and robust, and able to stand up to scrutiny inside and outside the organization."

"EHS and Sustainability leaders are raising AI budgets, but success depends on tools that fit real operations," said Dr. Torsten Thurmann, Product Director, Quentic. "That is why we back co-pilot models that assist people and keep decisions with them. It is a clear way to improve safety outcomes and deliver audit-ready reporting."

A global leader in EHS Sustainability

Quentic is recognised as a global leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant for ESG Sustainability Reporting Software 20251 report and is also recognised as a global leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant for EHS Software 20252. With Quentic, customers have everything they need to address both their ESG and EHS requirements, to stay compliant, improve performance, and reach sustainability targets.

Get the full Safety Management and Sustainability Trends Report below and learn how your peers are planning AI investments, improving reporting, and closing safety gaps. In the report, you'll discover:

Breakdowns of top AI use cases across EHS and ESG, including reporting, change monitoring, and investigations.





Regional differences in Occupational Health focus, with Austria and Switzerland showing the strongest emphasis.





Buyer criteria that matter most when selecting technology, including functionality, ease-of-use and interoperability and integration.

Get your copy of the report

Download your copy of the report here:

Safety Management and Sustainability Trends Report: AI's Transformative Impact On Safety And Sustainability Over The Next Two Years

Further information:

Quentic extends its gratitude to the leading practitioners and consultants in safety and sustainability who contributed their expertise to this report. Interviewed for the report were:

Dr. Britta Schmitt-Howe, Deputy Group Leader, German Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (BAuA).

Mary Foley, Expert Services Strategy Director, Enhesa.

Felix Keser, Managing Partner and co-CEO, Nexio Projects.

Christiane Ginestou, Group Health Safety Prevention Director, Orange.

Hugh Maxwell, Managing Director, Maxwell Safety Limited.

Prof. Dr. Jana Brauweiler, Professor of Integrated Management Systems, Zittau/Görlitz University of Applied Sciences.

Eduardo Blanco-Munoz, Group HSSE Director, Affiliated Professor at French Conservatoire National des Arts et Métiers, Author of 'Human Factors and Safety Culture' (CRC Press).

About Quentic

Quentic, an AMCS company, is a leading provider of AI-enabled EHS and sustainability SaaS solutions. The company's AI-supported features help teams work more safely, reduce administrative effort, and respond faster to risks, reinforcing Quentic's role as a trusted EHS and sustainability partner to organizations worldwide.

The Quentic EHS solution offers individually combinable specialist modules that support efficient management across Health Safety, Risks Audits, Incidents Observations, Hazardous Chemicals, Control of Work, Legal Compliance, Online Instructions, and more. The Quentic App enables mobile task completion and reporting, while Quentic Analytics delivers clear, daily updated dashboards with key metrics. More than 1,000 customers have built customized, powerful management systems with Quentic, supporting standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, and ISO 45001.

Quentic also helps organizations advance their sustainability programs and meet environmental, social and governance goals. Quentic's solution transforms complex ESG data into actionable insights and reports, enabling companies to comply with evolving regulations and demonstrate environmental responsibility.

Quentic has been part of the AMCS Group since 2022. To learn more, visit https://www.quentic.com.

1 Verdantix Green Quadrant: ESG Sustainability Reporting Software, June 27, 2025.

2 Verdantix Green Quadrant: EHS Software 2025 report, Jan 9, 2025.

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AMCS Group

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