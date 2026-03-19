Huawei Consumer Business Group: Huawei announces expansion of Curve Pay contactless payments across HUAWEI WATCH devices

Secure tap-to-pay functionality now available on a growing range of HUAWEI WATCH smartwatches for customers across Europe.

MADRID, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer technology pioneer Huawei is thrilled to announce the integration of Curve Pay across its wearables portfolio in Europe, now easily accessible on HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate 2, HUAWEI WATCH GT 6, HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 and HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4.

This follows Curve Pay integration in the recently launched HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2, featuring advanced GPS positioning and tracking technology and a smart marathon mode for both professional and amateur runners.

With digital and contactless payments essentially having become part of everyday life for European consumers, Huawei is proud to be leading the response. This is a core element of the company's commitment to continue making phone-free, on-the-go payments even more accessible for everyday users without compromising on security or convenience.

Among other features, customers using one of the above Huawei models now gain access to a series of key benefits, such as:

Direct tap-to-pay functionality, available at countless terminals, with other in-app card management features, including instant freeze

One Smart Wallet experience, allowing customers to consolidate most major cards into a single interface

Secure off-wrist detection capabilities, triggering passcode requirement if the device is removed

"The integration of Curve Pay into our wearable ecosystem marks a significant milestone in our mission to create a truly seamless digital life," said Rong Tao, Huawei's European Device Business President. "With this new addition to HUAWEI WATCH devices, we're enabling our consumers to enjoy secure and convenient tap-to-pay functionality directly from their wrist, giving them greater independence and freedom of movement."

Curve Pay is currently available for select devices by downloading the Curve Pay app from AppGallery, the App Store, Google Play, or Galaxy Store then installing and pairing it with a HUAWEI WATCH device. Availability is expected to expand to additional products in the portfolio.

Learn More

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/featured

Get Curve Pay: https://www.curve.com

Huawei Wearables: https://consumer.huawei.com/uk/wearables

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, India, and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables, and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

About Curve Pay

Curve Pay is a pioneering digital wallet that works to save you money and enhance every payment you make. It avoids hidden currency conversion fees, lets you switch cards after purchase, and helps you earn more rewards on top of your existing benefits. At the heart of the experience is the Curve Pay wallet, bringing all your cards into one secure place and putting your finances on autopilot.

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