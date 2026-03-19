Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.03.2026 09:06 Uhr
658 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FlowForma Earns 30 G2 Badges, Celebrated for Smarter Workflows, AI-Native Innovation, and ROI

DUBLIN, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma, a leading no-code process automation platform, has earned 30 badges in G2's Spring 2026 Reports, including High Performer recognition in Digital Process Automation (DPA), Business Process Management (BPM), and Workflow Management. The results highlight FlowForma's strong customer satisfaction, measurable ROI, and market impact.

Notably, FlowForma received Best Estimated ROI badges in both BPM and DPA for enterprise customers, underscoring the platform's tangible impact on operational efficiency and business outcomes.

"Being recognized with 30 G2 badges demonstrates the trust our customers place in FlowForma to simplify and accelerate their most critical processes," said John Murphy, CEO of FlowForma. "We're especially proud of the Best Estimated ROI badges in BPM and DPA, as they highlight the measurable impact our platform delivers daily. Our AI-native platform helps teams automate workflows, improve decision-making, and reduce operational friction without technical expertise."

FlowForma's G2 Spring 2026 results showcase:

  • Excellence in DPA and BPM, earning multiple High Performer badges across Enterprise, Small Business, and regional markets worldwide.
  • Outstanding ROI, with Best Estimated ROI badges confirming FlowForma's tangible impact on enterprise efficiency and business outcomes.
  • Customer satisfaction and loyalty, demonstrated by high ratings in Workflow Management, Client Onboarding, and No-Code Development categories.

"At G2, our quarterly Market Report rankings are grounded in transparent data and verified reviews from real customers," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO of G2. "As the world's largest software marketplace, we are proud to surface products that rise to the top based on customer feedback and market presence. Congratulations to FlowForma for earning 30 placements this season, a reflection of both customer trust and market impact."

"Being included in a G2 Report is more than a badge, it's proof that a product is delivering meaningful impact for real customers," added Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. "FlowForma has earned this recognition through the authentic voice of their users."

FlowForma's Spring 2026 accolades reinforce its vision to transform how the world works, with AI-native automation powering smarter, faster, and more effective processes, so organizations can focus on what matters most.

About FlowForma

FlowForma is a leading provider of Process Automation tools, helping organizations design, deploy, and optimize workflows faster and smarter. By orchestrating humans, AI, and automation in hybrid workflows, FlowForma empowers enterprises to rapidly automate processes, improve decision-making, and drive measurable efficiency.

Trusted by over 300,000 users across America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, FlowForma delivers enterprise-ready, customizable workflows with seamless Microsoft 365 and SharePoint integration, secure data governance, and rapid ROI.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937198/FlowForma.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715823/5871499/FlowForma_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flowforma-earns-30-g2-badges-celebrated-for-smarter-workflows-ai-native-innovation-and-roi-302717879.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.