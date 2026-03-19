FlowForma Earns 30 G2 Badges, Celebrated for Smarter Workflows, AI-Native Innovation, and ROI

DUBLIN, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowForma, a leading no-code process automation platform, has earned 30 badges in G2's Spring 2026 Reports, including High Performer recognition in Digital Process Automation (DPA), Business Process Management (BPM), and Workflow Management. The results highlight FlowForma's strong customer satisfaction, measurable ROI, and market impact.

Notably, FlowForma received Best Estimated ROI badges in both BPM and DPA for enterprise customers, underscoring the platform's tangible impact on operational efficiency and business outcomes.

"Being recognized with 30 G2 badges demonstrates the trust our customers place in FlowForma to simplify and accelerate their most critical processes," said John Murphy, CEO of FlowForma. "We're especially proud of the Best Estimated ROI badges in BPM and DPA, as they highlight the measurable impact our platform delivers daily. Our AI-native platform helps teams automate workflows, improve decision-making, and reduce operational friction without technical expertise."



FlowForma's G2 Spring 2026 results showcase:

Excellence in DPA and BPM, earning multiple High Performer badges across Enterprise, Small Business, and regional markets worldwide.

earning multiple High Performer badges across Enterprise, Small Business, and regional markets worldwide. Outstanding ROI , with Best Estimated ROI badges confirming FlowForma's tangible impact on enterprise efficiency and business outcomes.

, with Best Estimated ROI badges confirming FlowForma's tangible impact on enterprise efficiency and business outcomes. Customer satisfaction and loyalty, demonstrated by high ratings in Workflow Management, Client Onboarding, and No-Code Development categories.

"At G2, our quarterly Market Report rankings are grounded in transparent data and verified reviews from real customers," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO of G2. "As the world's largest software marketplace, we are proud to surface products that rise to the top based on customer feedback and market presence. Congratulations to FlowForma for earning 30 placements this season, a reflection of both customer trust and market impact."

"Being included in a G2 Report is more than a badge, it's proof that a product is delivering meaningful impact for real customers," added Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. "FlowForma has earned this recognition through the authentic voice of their users."

FlowForma's Spring 2026 accolades reinforce its vision to transform how the world works, with AI-native automation powering smarter, faster, and more effective processes, so organizations can focus on what matters most.

About FlowForma

FlowForma is a leading provider of Process Automation tools, helping organizations design, deploy, and optimize workflows faster and smarter. By orchestrating humans, AI, and automation in hybrid workflows, FlowForma empowers enterprises to rapidly automate processes, improve decision-making, and drive measurable efficiency.

Trusted by over 300,000 users across America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, FlowForma delivers enterprise-ready, customizable workflows with seamless Microsoft 365 and SharePoint integration, secure data governance, and rapid ROI.

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