Stockholm, March 19, 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Deutsche Digital Assets has listed their first Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) on Nasdaq Stockholm. The ETP named Safello Staked Bittensor ETP is a 100 percent physically backed Bittensor ETP.

"We are proud to welcome Deutsche Digital Assets as a new ETP issuer on Nasdaq Stockholm. Their listing underscores our ongoing commitment to expanding transparent, innovative investment options for the Nordic market. By broadening the range of locally listed ETPs, we continue to support both retail and institutional investors with regulated, cost-efficient access to digital assets," says Helena Wedin, Head of ETF and ETP, Nasdaq European Markets.

Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA) is a full-service investment platform offering institutional-grade access to crypto assets. The company provides a broad range of digital-asset investment products and solutions-from passive to actively managed strategies-alongside white-label financial product services for asset managers.

"The Nordics are an important and progressive market for crypto ETPs and Nasdaq Stockholm is the gateway. We are proud to list the Safello Bittensor Staked TAO ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm which marks an important milestone for DDA and shows our commitment to crypto investors in this region." Said Dominik Poiger, Head of Product Management at DDA.

Romain Bensoussan, Head of Sales at DDA added: "Sweden is one of Europe's most active markets for crypto ETPs, and institutional interest in the region is accelerating. Listing STAO on Nasdaq Stockholm gives investors access to a regulated, staking-enabled exposure to Bittensor, one of the most compelling AI infrastructure narratives in digital assets. This cross-listing reflects DDA's ambition to make best-in-class crypto ETPs accessible across every major European market."

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 73 449 78 12

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com

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