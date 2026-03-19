Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice 19-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 19/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 15.00% Notes due 16/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3318896282 -- NGN20,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Luxshare Precision Securitised GB00BTDGS140 -- Industry Co., Ltd. due 20/09/2027 derivatives Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd. Securitised GB00BTDGS033 -- due 19/03/2027 derivatives Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Luxshare Precision Securitised GB00BTDGS256 -- Industry Co., Ltd. due 19/03/2027 derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 19/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00 Securitised XS3295390671 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC Floating Rate Notes due 09/04/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3303162419 -- USD200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 21/03/2033; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS3273289721 -- in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 21/03/2033; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS3273289648 -- in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd Floating Rate Notes due 19/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3322574800 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 each in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 19/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3322502561 -- of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 2.82% Senior Notes due 19/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3322423420 -- HKD1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Floating Rate Senior Notes due 19/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to securities XS3321055744 -- and including GBP199,000) Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 4.99% Notes due 19/03/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3320720561 -- AUD1,000,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 19/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3322566459 -- EUR100,000 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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March 19, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)