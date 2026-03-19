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Dow Jones News
19.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
official list notice 
19-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

19/03/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
15.00% Notes due 16/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of       Debt and debt-like XS3318896282 --  
NGN20,000,000 each)                                 securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Luxshare Precision    Securitised    GB00BTDGS140 --  
Industry Co., Ltd. due 20/09/2027                          derivatives 
 
 
Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd. Securitised    GB00BTDGS033 --  
due 19/03/2027                                    derivatives 
 
 
Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Luxshare Precision    Securitised    GB00BTDGS256 --  
Industry Co., Ltd. due 19/03/2027                          derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 19/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00  Securitised    XS3295390671 --  
each)                                        derivatives 

Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 09/04/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and debt-like XS3303162419 --  
USD200,000 each)                                   securities 

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 
 
Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 21/03/2033; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and debt-like XS3273289721 --  
in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities 
 
 
Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 21/03/2033; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and debt-like XS3273289648 --  
in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities 

Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 19/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and debt-like XS3322574800 --  
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 each in excess thereof)      securities 

Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 
 
Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 19/03/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3322502561 --  
of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)       securities 

Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 
 
2.82% Senior Notes due 19/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and debt-like XS3322423420 --  
HKD1,000,000 each)                                  securities 

Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 
 
Floating Rate Senior Notes due 19/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like 
bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to securities     XS3321055744 --  
and including GBP199,000) 

Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 
 
4.99% Notes due 19/03/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and debt-like XS3320720561 --  
AUD1,000,000 each)                                  securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 19/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and debt-like XS3322566459 --  
EUR100,000 each)                                   securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 421474 
EQS News ID:  2293882 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2293882&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.