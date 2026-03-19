GBP K.K., a Japan-based clean energy infrastructure company, has launched perimeter fencing systems for grid-scale solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) sites, targeting security in difficult terrain and noise mitigation near residential areas. Australia Japan-based renewable energy infrastructure company GBP K.K. has launched customizable perimeter fence solutions for grid-scale solar projects and BESS to improve security in harsh terrain and reduce noise near residential areas. The solar fencing system uses modular high-carbon steel wire mesh panels with optional barbed or blade wire, ...

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