Researchers in Hong Kong Hong Kong fabricated a thermochromic bifacial photovoltaic glazing system prototype that passively regulates solar heat gain while harvesting energy from both sides. Experiments and simulations showed it significantly reduces cooling loads and indoor temperatures while boosting electricity generation.Researchers from the City University of Hong Kong have developed a novel thermochromic bifacial photovoltaic (TC-BiPV) glazing system that integrates hydrogel-based thermochromic (TC) layers with bifacial PV modules. This system dynamically regulates solar transmittance and ...

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