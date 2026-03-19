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Dow Jones News
19.03.2026 09:51 Uhr
230 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
19-March-2026 / 08:17 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
  
19 March 2026 
 
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES 
 
The Company announces that on 18 March 2026 Winterflood Securities Limited purchased on behalf of the Company 75,000 of 
its ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 89.80p per share. The transaction was carried out on the London Stock 
Exchange. 

Following settlement of this transaction, the Company's issued share capital will be 205,718,740 ordinary shares 
excluding 75,000 ordinary shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the 
purposes of calculating whether or not they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, 
the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 

                                          0333 300 1932 
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:  

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 421585 
EQS News ID:  2294148 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2294148&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2026 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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