Bakers Yeast Market worth $4.88 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The Bakers Yeast Market is expected to reach USD 4.88 billion by 2031, from USD 3.19 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 8.8%.

Bakers Yeast Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.19 billion

USD 3.19 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 4.88 billion

USD 4.88 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.8%

Bakers Yeast Market Trends & Insights:

Growth in the bakery and food industry significantly drives the market for baker's yeast. The rising demand for bread, cakes, pastries, and other baked goods encourages manufacturers to adopt advanced fermentation techniques for more efficient yeast production. Medium- and large-scale yeast producers are expanding their regional markets by meeting the evolving bakery and food needs. Additionally, ongoing innovation, development, and patent registrations by leading companies are boosting the baker's yeast market.

Europe is estimated to account for 39.2% of the baker's yeast market in 2026.

The active dry yeast segment is estimated to lead the baker's yeast market with a 37.3% share in 2026.

The dry/powdered segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2026 to 2031.

Saccharomyces is expected to capture a 41.34% share during the forecast period.

Bread is expected to surpass other segments during the forecast period.

Bakery is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

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In recent years, the baker's yeast market has experienced notable growth driven by increasing demand for bakery products such as bread, cakes, and pastries. As baker's yeast is a key ingredient in baking, advancements in fermentation technologies and strain development have enabled manufacturers to produce high-quality yeast more efficiently. Consumer preference for natural and clean-label ingredients in food products is further supporting market expansion. Continuous innovations in yeast strains, improved production technologies, and the expansion of commercial and artisanal bakeries are also expected to drive the growth of the baker's yeast market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for baker's yeast during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market for baker's yeast is growing swiftly. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization and changes in lifestyle, leading to an increase in demand for baked and other convenient foods, such as bread, cakes, and pastries. Additionally, improved awareness of natural and clean-label products is leading to the use of baker's yeast for food production. Currently, the market for baker's yeast is dominated by China due to its large-scale bakery market and consumption of packaged bread and baked products. Japan is another major market for baker's yeast, where demand is fueled by the consumption of quality baked products. The baker's yeast market is also growing steadily in India due to increasing demand for bread and western-style baked products. Meanwhile, countries such as Australia, Thailand, and the Philippines are witnessing a growing bakery market and increasing consumption of packaged baked products, leading to heightened demand for baker's yeast.

By application, cakes & pastries are expected to record the highest growth in the forecasted period.

Cakes and pastries are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the baker's yeast market, subject to increased consumer demand for premium and artisanal bakery products, the rise of café and bakery chains, and the popularity of indulgent bakery products. Urbanization, changes in consumer diets, and high consumption of convenience bakery products are other factors supporting the market. Additionally, innovations in flavors and fillings are encouraging bakeries and food manufacturers to expand their cake and pastry offerings, thereby fueling the use of baker's yeast in this market.

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By end user, bakery is expected to dominate the baker's yeast market during the forecast period.

The bakery segment holds a major share of the baker's yeast market. This is because baker's yeast is widely used for baking bread, cakes, pastries, biscuits, and other baked goods. The increasing demand for packaged, convenient baked products, along with expanding commercial and artisanal bakeries, is driving demand for baker's yeast. Ongoing urbanization, changing eating habits, and the growing demand for high-quality, fresh-baked products are also likely to boost the bakery segment's position in the baker's yeast market.

Top Companies in theBakers Yeast Market

The report profiles key players such as AngelYeast Co., Ltd. (China), Associated British Foods plc (UK), ADM (US), Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. (Japan), Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd. (India), Alltech (US), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), ICC (Brazil), Leiber (Germany), Lesaffre (France), and Pacific Fermentation Ind. Ltd. (Canada).

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Related Reports:

Yeast Market by Type (Baker's Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, Wine Yeast, Probiotic Yeast, Other Types), Application (Food, Feed, Other Applications), Form (Fresh, Instant, Active), Genus (Saccharomyces, Kluyveromyces, Other Genera), Yeast Extract (Qualitative), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

Specialty Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Extracts, Yeast Autolysates, Yeast Beta-glucan, and Other Yeast Derivatives), Species (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Pichia Pastoris, Kluyveromyces), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

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