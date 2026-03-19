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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 10:10 Uhr
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Patton Electronics Co.: Artel Smashes the SDI-to-IP Barrier with Game-Changing FiberLink ST2110-TD Throw-Down Units

New portable gateway gives broadcasters instant, flexible ST2110 connectivity-anywhere, anytime-without ripping out existing SDI infrastructure

Patton... Let's Connect!

"The Fiberlink ST2110-TD is compact and rugged. Throw it down wherever you need it. It just works."

Tim Godby
Director, Media Transport Systems
PATTON

HUDSON, Mass. and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artel Video-a brand of Patton and producer of Media Transport Products-announces the FiberLinkTM ST2110-TD-a rugged, compact "throw-down" gateway that converts between 3G/HD-SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 IP signaling in real time-is now available for pre-order. May delivery expected.

Gateway. Artel's latest innovation provides interconnection between legacy SDI workflows and modern all-IP broadcast infrastructure. The ST2110-TD supports one or two channels with bidirectional operation.

"Broadcasters shouldn't have to choose between preserving SDI investment or embracing IP communication," said Tim Godby, Director, Media Transport Systems.

Throw it Down. Drop It Anywhere. The ST2110-TD lives up to its name. This "throw-down" device is compact and portable. Engineers can deploy it almost anywhere. . . a studio floor, remote venue, or production truck. No rack required. Mounting options include DIN-rail, NEMA enclosures, and 1U rack-trays (for permanent installations).

"The FiberLink ST2110-TD offers 'both-and'", Godby continued. "Product adopters get a strategic, scalable, flexible, and affordable path to reliably adapt existing SDI workflows to ST2110.

ST2110 Compliant. The FiberLink ST2110-TD follows the SMPTE ST 2110 standards in every detail:

  • Video according to ST 2110-20 (single or dual channel)
  • Audio according to ST 2110-30 (PCM)
  • Ancillary data according to ST 2110-40
  • PTP synchronization per ST 2110-10 for precise stream alignment

Real World. The ST2110-TD is engineered and manufactured for the demands of real-world broadcasting. Built-in smart features include:

  • Autosensing SDI ports detect HD-SDI and 3G-SDI formats automatically
  • Traffic shaping per ST 2110-21 ensures reliable, on-time video delivery
  • Seamless redundancy via ST 2022-7 protection switching
  • NMOS support for discovery, routing, and audio mapping
  • Software upgradability adapts the unit to future standards

"PLUS. . . it's bidirectional," Godby added. "The Fiberlink ST2110-TD is compact and rugged. Throw it down wherever you need it. It just works"

Availability. Four ST2110-TD SKUs available for pre-order. Configurations include 1-channel and 2-channel versions for encapsulation (SDI-to-ST2110) and de-encapsulation (ST2110-to-SDI). AC power adapters included.

Learn more at patton.com/artel/fiberlink-fl-st2110-td

In related news, Artel recently unveiled its new ST2110 Media Gateway with JPEG-XS Compression, the openGear OG-JXS SMART ST2110 A/V-over-IP Gateway.

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e30827d-5cf0-4804-81b9-1deed05b9a92



Contact: Glendon Flowers +1 301 975 1000 press@patton.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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