Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19
19 March 2026
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 18 March 2026 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs"):
Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") grant
On 18 March 2026 the Company granted the following awards under the LTIP:
- Deferred Bonus Awards totalling 10,386 Shares; and
- Performance Share Awards totalling 126,047 Shares.
The grant to the Executive Directors and PDMRs listed in the tables below was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the LTIP.
LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2025
Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Shares for a period of two years. Other PDMRs are subject to a deferral into Shares of any annual bonus payment in excess of 100% of salary, also for a period of two years. The Deferred Bonus Awards retain eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.
Executive Director / PDMR
No. of Ordinary Shares awarded1/3
Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3
David Burke
5,236
26,240
Deepak Raj
965
8,587
James Wroath
2,950
2,950
Peter Wyton
1,235
4,784
LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2026/28
Director / PDMR
No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded 1/2/3
Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3
David Burke
35,228
207,422
Deepak Raj
14,988
60,058
James Wroath
58,142
58,142
Peter Wyton
17,689
138,118
1 The price used to calculate the maximum number of Ordinary Shares under the Deferred Share Awards and Performance Share Awards was 2,103p, being the average closing price on 13, 16 and 17 March 2026 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of Shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2026 Performance Share Awards.
3 The awards above exclude notional dividends.
The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below.
Measures
Vesting schedule
% of award that will vest
0%
25%
100%
33.33% weight
Below 660p
660p
775p
33.33% weight
Below median
Median
Upper quartile
33.33% weight
Below 6.5%
6.5%
8.0%
1 EPS is before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis and excluding the impact of share buybacks.
2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.
The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2028, except for the OPM which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are expected to vest in March 2029. Executive Directors are subject to a further two-year holding period and a post-employment shareholding requirement. Malus and clawback apply.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI number:
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.