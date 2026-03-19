Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2026

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 18 March 2026 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs"):

Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") grant

On 18 March 2026 the Company granted the following awards under the LTIP:

Deferred Bonus Awards totalling 10,386 Shares; and

Performance Share Awards totalling 126,047 Shares.

The grant to the Executive Directors and PDMRs listed in the tables below was approved by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the LTIP.

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2025

Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Shares for a period of two years. Other PDMRs are subject to a deferral into Shares of any annual bonus payment in excess of 100% of salary, also for a period of two years. The Deferred Bonus Awards retain eligibility for dividend equivalents from the date of grant until the vesting date. Malus and clawback apply.

Executive Director / PDMR No. of Ordinary Shares awarded1/3

Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3 David Burke 5,236 26,240 Deepak Raj 965 8,587 James Wroath 2,950 2,950 Peter Wyton 1,235 4,784

LTIP Performance Share Awards - for the period 2026/28

Director / PDMR No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded 1/2/3 Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3 David Burke 35,228 207,422 Deepak Raj 14,988 60,058 James Wroath 58,142 58,142 Peter Wyton 17,689 138,118

1 The price used to calculate the maximum number of Ordinary Shares under the Deferred Share Awards and Performance Share Awards was 2,103p, being the average closing price on 13, 16 and 17 March 2026 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of Shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2026 Performance Share Awards.

3 The awards above exclude notional dividends.

The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below.

Measures Vesting schedule % of award that will vest 0% 25% 100% 33.33% weight

Cumulative EPS over three years 1 Below 660p 660p 775p 33.33% weight

Keller's relative TSR performance vs FTSE 250 2 Index over three years Below median Median Upper quartile 33.33% weight

Operating profit margin ("OPM") in year three Below 6.5% 6.5% 8.0%

1 EPS is before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis and excluding the impact of share buybacks.

2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.

The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2028, except for the OPM which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Awards performance conditions are expected to vest in March 2029. Executive Directors are subject to a further two-year holding period and a post-employment shareholding requirement. Malus and clawback apply.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10



Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.