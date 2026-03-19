Rooftop solar company Solarium Green Energy has commissioned a 1 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, producing large-format G12 modules up to 725 Wp and serving both internal and external customers. India Solarium Green Energy, a rooftop solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company in India, has commissioned a fully automated solar module manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 1 GW in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The facility, equipped with advanced manufacturing machinery, was set up with capital expenditure of around INR 900 million ($9.6 ...

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