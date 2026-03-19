Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are increasingly used in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) applications for data centers and to speed grid connections, offering services beyond what gas turbines can provide, including emerging approaches such as bring your own capacity (BYOC) and flexible grid connections (FGC).From the magazine Speed to power is the biggest prerequisite for data center developers in the United States. It takes 12 to 24 months on average to build a data center, whereas securing a connection to the electricity grid can take up to three times as long. "In today's market, ...

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