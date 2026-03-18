Red Cat Holdings, Inc.: Red Cat Reports Record Q4 Revenue Growth and 161% Full-Year Revenue Increase YoY; Increased Production Capacity by 520% With Momentum Building Into 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, reports its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter 2025 total revenue was $26.2 million, representing an increase of 1,985% or $24.9 million from $1.3 million in the prior year.

Fourth quarter 2025 total revenue increased sequentially by 172% to $26.2 million.

Full-year 2025 total revenue was $40.7 million, representing an increase of 161% or $25.1 million from $15.6 million in the prior year.

Business Highlights

Secured new orders for Black Widow drones from an Asia-Pacific ally. This is the second Asia-Pacific ally to recently order Black Widow systems for military use.

Across divisions, Red Cat expanded BlueOps to 166,000 sq. ft., expanded FlightWave to 51,000 sq. ft., expanded Teal to 37,000 sq. ft. Red Cat achieved total capacity of 254,000 sq. ft. as of December 31, 2025.

Red Cat's Innovation Day on February 27, 2026 showcased its transformation into a true multi-domain autonomous defense platform, highlighted by the launch and live demonstration of its new USVs operating seamlessly with Black Widow drones, and reinforced by massive manufacturing scale-up efforts across air and maritime systems.

Strengthened ecosystem of defense partners - including an expanded partnership with AeroVironment and established a new partnership with Redwire - to integrate Black Widow and FANG into broader mission-system architectures, enhancing interoperability, modularity, and deployment flexibility.





"2025 was a transformative year for Red Cat as we strengthened our position as a trusted provider of advanced drone solutions for defense and government customers," said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. "We delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 161%, launched our FANG FPV platform, and expanded our Army relationship, and received our first order for 100 Black Widows through the NSPA - a major milestone that underscores growing international demand for our products."

"Our continued and deliberate investments in innovation, manufacturing scale, and strategic partnerships are delivering tangible results. At our inaugural Innovation Day last month, we discussed how well-positioned we remain to rapidly scale production across drones and USVs - which are supported by our major facility expansions in order to capitalize on the expanding addressable market across multi-domain defense."

"As we head into 2026, we continue to see strong momentum in customer engagement and contract activity, validating both our technology roadmap and our long-term growth strategy. Our focus is clear: scaling production capacity to meet surging demand, advancing our autonomy roadmap, and expanding our customer base both domestically and with allied nations. We're not just responding to market opportunities - we're defining the future of American-made tactical drone systems. This is an exciting phase for Red Cat as we turn innovation into scale and opportunity."

Balance Sheet

Cash at December 31, 2025 totaled $167.9 million, compared to $9.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Inventory and prepaid inventory at December 31, 2025 totaled $30.4 million, compared to $13.6 million at December 31, 2024.

Conference Call Details

Red Cat will host a live video webinar to discuss its 2025 financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on March 18, 2026. Participants may register in advance to join the live Video Webinar on Zoom at Red Cat's Investor Relations website at https://ir.redcatholdings.com/news-events . Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available on Red Cat's investor relations website beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected timing of the offering and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offerings, and our intended use of proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-KT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025, Red Cat's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and the other filings Red Cat makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

INVESTORS:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

NEWS MEDIA:

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com





RED CAT HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash - 167,865 - 9,154 Accounts receivable, net 26,155 489 Inventory, including prepaid inventory 30,394 13,593 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,524 2,562 Total current assets 226,938 25,798 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 24,590 26,124 Property and equipment, net 7,797 1,881 Other 1,227 310 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,125 1,491 Total long-term assets 46,739 29,806 TOTAL ASSETS - 273,677 - 55,604 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 8,706 - 3,290 Debt obligations - short term 350 350 Contract liabilities and deposits 261 227 Operating lease liabilities 1,011 312 Convertible notes payable 4,518 - Total current liabilities 14,846 4,179 Deferred income taxes 443 - Operating lease liabilities 12,556 1,306 Total long-term liabilities 12,999 1,306 Total liabilities 27,845 5,485 Stockholders' equity 442,652 174,864 Accumulated deficit (196,820 - (124,745 - Total stockholders' equity 245,832 50,119 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 273,677 - 55,604

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024* 2025 2024* Revenues, net - 26,235 - 1,258 - 40,729 - 15,584 Cost of goods sold 25,122 2,285 39,455 15,614 Gross profit (loss) 1,113 (1,027 - 1,274 (30 - Operating Expenses: Research and development 4,891 3,235 17,890 8,073 Sales and marketing 3,619 3,929 13,106 9,512 General and administrative 16,543 4,868 36,875 14,799 Impairment loss - - - 506 Total operating expenses 25,053 12,032 67,871 32,890 Operating loss (23,940 - (13,059 - (66,597 - (32,920 - Interest (income) expense, net (1,730 - - (2,711 - 39 Other (income) expense, net (2,303 - 13,082 7,746 19,183 Total other (income) expense, net (4,033 - 13,082 5,035 19,222 Net loss from continuing operations (19,907 - (26,141 - (71,632 - (52,142 - Income tax (benefit) expense (251 - - 443 - Loss from discontinued operations - - - (1,373 - Net loss - (19,656 - - (26,141 - - (72,075 - - (53,515 - Loss per share - basic and diluted - (0.17 - - (0.33 - - (0.73 - - (0.70 - Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 119,445 79,657 98,957 75,963

*The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the fourth quarter 2024 and calendar year 2024 have not been previously presented. The Company included the prior calendar periods for comparability purposes.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Year Ended December 31, 2025

For the Year Ended December 31, 2024*

(In thousands) Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss from continuing operations - (72,075 - - (51,936 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operations: Stock based compensation 10,562 5,698 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 2,265 2,098 Deferred income taxes 443 - Payments of taxes related to equity transactions (982 - (942 - Loss on sale of equity method investment and note receivable - 4,008 Gain on divestiture of consumer segment - (9,642 - Impairment on equity method investment - 11,354 Equity method loss - 1,238 Impairment on goodwill and intangible assets - 506 Convertible note payable fair value adjustment 11,444 13,121 Gain on extinguishment of convertible notes payable (3,211 - - Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (25,666 - 603 Inventory (10,501 - (835 - Prepaid inventory (6,300 - 634 Prepaid expenses and other (879 - (1,144 - Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities 315 5 Contract liabilities and deposits 34 (15 - Accounts payable 1,569 (102 - Accrued expenses 3,848 262 Net cash used in operating activities (89,134 - (25,089 - Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (6,647 - (183 - Proceeds from divestiture of consumer segment - 1,000 Proceeds from sale of equity method investment and note receivable - 4,400 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6,647 - 5,217 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable, net of issuance costs 14,433 13,456 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 234,339 - Redemption of convertible notes payable (1,650 - - Payments under debt obligations - (598 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 7,370 6,325 Net cash provided by financing activities 254,492 19,183 Net cash used in discontinued operations - (195 - Net increase (decrease) in cash 158,711 (884 - Cash, beginning of period 9,154 10,038 Cash, end of period - 167,865 - 9,154

*The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the fourth quarter 2024 and calendar year 2024 have not been previously presented. The Company included the prior calendar periods for comparability purposes.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net loss - (19,656 - - (26,141 - - (72,075 - - (53,515 - Adjustments: Income tax (benefit) expense (251 - - 443 - Interest (income) expense, net (1,730 - - (2,711 - 39 Depreciation and amortization 611 887 2,265 2,098 Other (income) expense, net(1) (2,303 - 13,082 7,746 19,183 Impairment loss(2) - - - 506 Restructuring costs(3) 44 - 120 30 Stock based compensation 3,307 2,657 10,562 5,698 Non-routine legal expenses(4) 2,214 81 2,399 244 Other adjustment items(5) - 250 - 250 Adjusted EBITDA - (17,764 - - (9,184 - - (51,251 - - (25,467 -

(1) Other (income) expense, net. Represents convertible note payable fair value adjustment, gain on extinguishment of convertible notes payable, loss on sale of equity method investment, equity method loss, and other income, net.

(2) Impairment loss. Represents an impairment charge to goodwill and or intangible assets.

(3) Restructuring costs. Represents restructuring costs incurred for cost reduction actions which may include employee termination costs, facility shut-down related costs, costs for unused, excess or exited facilities.

(4) Non-routine legal expenses. Represents external legal expenses incurred in connection with pending legal settlements and other legal related matters.

(5) Other adjustment items. Represents other adjustments that are non-recurring and outside the normal course of operations that do not readily fall into any other categories.

Notice Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes, among other things, income tax expenses (benefits), net interest (income) expenses, depreciation and amortization, other expenses (income), impairment losses, restructuring related items, stock-based compensation expense, non-routine legal expenses, and any other one-time adjustments. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in evaluating the Company's performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and investors should carefully evaluate the Company's financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial results. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. As appropriate, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and information reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP are included in this news release.