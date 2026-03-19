C5i Signs Agreement to Acquire UK-based Datavid, Strengthening Graph Data Capabilities for Generative and Agentic AI Solutions

Datavid's expertise in graph data engineering and knowledge graphs for LLM grounding will further enhance C5i's capabilities in deploying business-ready generative and agentic AI solutions

LONDON , March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI & Analytics company, C5i, today announced the signing of an agreement to fully acquire Datavid, a data & AI company that helps organizations transform fragmented, unstructured, and siloed data into trusted, AI-ready data architectures using advanced data and graph engineering, knowledge graph design, and semantic modelling. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of March 26.

Headquartered in London, UK, Datavid has delivery teams across the United States, Romania, and India. The acquisition will further expand C5i's geographic footprint in Europe and strengthen nearshore delivery capabilities in the UK and Romania.

C5i has been deploying generative AI and agentic AI use cases across its global client base through its agentic AI platform, Agent5i, in supply chain and supply network planning, Customer 360 across various touchpoints, product engineering, marketing optimization, and managing and predicting risk. To deploy generative AI and agentic AI effectively, organizations must move beyond traditional data pipelines toward graph-based data engineering and semantic knowledge layers. As enterprise AI shifts toward autonomous, agent-driven decision systems, this semantic data foundation will become a critical prerequisite for scalable and reliable agentic AI. Combining Datavid's expertise with its own strengths significantly enhances C5i's ability to leverage and deploy knowledge graph capability, which enables AI systems to understand relationships, context, and meaning across disparate data sources, allowing models to reason, explain outcomes, and generate trustworthy insights and actions.

Datavid's team of AI engineers, knowledge graph architects, semantic technologists, and data scientists has built strong data and AI foundations for leading global life sciences companies, scientific publishers, standards organizations, and financial institutions. The company's clinical and R&D capabilities for pharma companies especially complement C5i's current focus and strength in the commercial side of the life sciences sector. The company's semantic data platform operationalizes knowledge graphs and helps organizations turn siloed structured and unstructured data sources into connected, searchable, and AI-ready knowledge. In life sciences, Datavid transforms complex scientific and clinical data into connected knowledge graphs that accelerate drug discovery, improve clinical trial success, strengthen regulatory confidence by shortening submission cycles, and enable trusted AI-driven research and decision-making.

Ashwin Mittal, Executive Chairman of C5i, commented: "The future of enterprise AI will be driven by large language models and agentic systems that can understand and act on enterprise knowledge. Knowledge graphs provide the critical context layer that allows AI to reason across vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. This acquisition will strengthen C5i's proposition to clients to build intelligent systems that move from insight to autonomous action in several domains, including supply chain optimization, Customer 360, risk, product engineering, and others. We will also be able to provide a holistic value proposition for the life sciences industry by combining our strength in commercial analytics with Datavid's expertise in R&D and scientific applications."

Datavid will also gain the opportunity to scale its technology across C5i's global client base while complementing its graph data engineering capabilities with C5i's AI expertise and agentic AI platform, Agent5i. Datavid's clients will benefit from access to C5i's broader portfolio of AI and analytics capabilities to drive more actionable decision intelligence.

Co-Founder and CEO of Datavid, Balvinder Dang, commented: "Most enterprises have fragmented, context-poor data that limits what AI can meaningfully do with it. Knowledge graphs solve that foundational problem. They bring structure, relationships, and context to complex multi-source data, giving AI systems something they can genuinely reason over rather than just pattern-match against. Datavid has spent years helping organizations in regulated industries connect complex, multi-source data into coherent, queryable knowledge structures that AI can actually reason over. Partnering with C5i brings together complementary depth in analytics and AI implementation, and gives our clients a more complete path to AI that doesn't just generate outputs, it supports decisions that people can understand, defend, and act on with confidence."

Knowledge graphs enable organizations to map relationships between customers, products, campaigns, suppliers, manufacturers, warehouses, logistics networks, and retail partners, uncovering hidden patterns and connections within complex enterprise ecosystems, and leverage unstructured data at scale. This deeper contextual understanding will allow C5i's AI systems to deliver smarter, more context-aware insights and actions through its enterprise-grade platforms.

Equirus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisors to Datavid and their shareholders.

About C5i

C5i is a pure-play AI & Analytics provider that combines the power of human perspective with AI technology to deliver trustworthy intelligence to global corporations. The company drives value through a comprehensive solution set, integrating multifunctional teams that have technical and business domain expertise with a robust suite of products, solutions, and services tailored for various horizontal and industry-specific use cases. At the core, C5i's focus is to deliver business impact at speed and scale by driving adoption of AI-assisted decision-making.

C5i caters to some of the world's largest enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies across industries, including technology, consumer goods, life sciences, and others. The company has been recognized by leading industry analysts like Gartner, Forrester, and Everest Group for its AI & Analytics capabilities and proprietary AI-based solutions.

About Datavid

Datavid is a data & AI company that helps organizations transform fragmented, unstructured, and siloed data into trusted, AI-ready knowledge at scale. Datavid delivers outcomes that matter: regulatory-grade data governance, enterprise semantic layers, knowledge graph foundations, composable AI architectures, and large-scale data unification. As knowledge graphs become critical for LLM grounding and enterprise AI reliability, Datavid helps enterprises ensure their data is contextualized, secure, explainable, and semantically aligned to power Generative and Agentic AI systems.

Media Contact:

Megha Chaudhry

Senior Vice President - Global Head of Marketing & Alliance Management

C5i

E: megha.chaudhry@c5i.ai

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