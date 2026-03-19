An international research team boosted triple-junction solar cell performance by enhancing perovskite crystal growth, increasing middle-cell light absorption, and adding reflective nanoparticles.Researchers from the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM) and the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) claim to have achieved a power conversion efficiency exceeding 30% for a triple-junction solar cells combining two thin-film perovskite cells and one silicon cell on a single device. The scientists said the new result represents a world record for this cell technology, surpassing ...

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