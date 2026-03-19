Scientists from Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), RMIT University and the University of Melbourne have developed a quantum battery prototype that demonstrates rapid, scalable energy storage using collective quantum effects. Australia Scientists from CSIRO - Australia's national science agency - in cooperation with RMIT University and the University of Melbourne, have developed the first proof-of-concept quantum battery, that demonstrates the potential for rapid, scalable charging and energy storage based on the principle of collective quantum effects. ...

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