N-able provides cybersecurity solutions to help protect the Club's global IT operations

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global cybersecurity company delivering business resilience, today announced its selection as Manchester City's official cybersecurity partner, protecting critical systems, data, and daily operations across the Club's digital environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319120842/en/

N-able Announces Partnership with Manchester City as Official Cybersecurity Partner

N-able will work with the Club to integrate its technology, including the provision of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, to further develop the existing technology infrastructure in place.

As part of the agreement, the brand will also have presence across several digital and physical assets within the men's and women's first team portfolio.

James Tennant, Director of Technology Information Security at City Football Group, said, "Manchester City is a leading global brand within sport and beyond and with that comes the requirement for us to continually invest in technology and services to protect our people, our data, and our operations.

"N-able offers advanced end-to-end solutions that will help us as we continue to evolve and future-proof operations and we look forward to working with them as part of this new agreement announced today."

Vikram Ramesh, Chief Marketing Officer at N-able, said: "The best teams in the world don't just perform, they protect what makes performance possible. Manchester City operates at elite speed, across global markets, with zero tolerance for disruption. That's exactly the environment N-able was built for. This partnership is a statement about where cybersecurity is heading toward partners who build the resilience that lets world-class organizations keep moving forward."

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club's footprint includes the 53,000 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club's men's, women's and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the Premier League by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com.

About N-able

N-able protects businesses from evolving cyberthreats. Our AI-powered cybersecurity platform delivers business resilience to more than 500,000 organizations worldwide, leveraging advanced end-to-end capabilities, simplified workflows, market-leading integrations, and flexible deployment options to improve efficiency and drive critical security outcomes. Our partner-first approach pairs our technology with experts, training, and peer-led events that empower customers to be secure, resilient, and successful. www.n-able.com

© 2026 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

The N-able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Company

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319120842/en/

Contacts:

Karla Walls

Karla.walls@n-able.com