One-day conference featuring speakers from Primark, Lazard, Invesco, Metro Bank, and Watches of Switzerland Group alongside acclaimed author and self-described pirate Sam Conniff to keynote

Zip, the leading AI platform for enterprise procurement, today announced that Zip Forward Europe 2026 will be held April 16, 2026 at Convene 22 Bishopsgate in London. The event will feature an impressive lineup of speakers including Laura Cook, Director of Procurement at Primark; Jonathan Ridgwell, Director of Global Procurement at Lazard; Clare Cassano, Head of Procurement Strategy at Invesco; James Drury, Head of Supplier Risk Assurance at Metro Bank; and Laura Hunt, Head of Procurement at Watches of Switzerland Group.

Under the theme 'Agents of Change,' Zip Forward Europe 2026 will bring together over 300 procurement and finance leaders navigating rising third-party risk from cyber threats and ESG to financial compliance while driving AI adoption and ROI amid rapidly shifting global regulations. Whether redesigning operating models or deploying AI agents that are already transforming how enterprises spend and grow, the one-day conference will feature keynotes, live demos, hands-on agent workshops, and practitioner-led sessions on what's actually working, alongside major AI product announcements from Zip. The day will close with Sam Conniff's keynote on why the organizations that will win in an AI-accelerated world aren't those that comply fastest, but those that know when to challenge the rules entirely.

"AI is reshaping every part of how enterprises buy and operate, and Europe's procurement leaders are navigating that shift with some of the most complex regulatory and market pressures in the world. At Zip, we're proud to be the platform these leaders trust," said Rujul Zaparde, co-founder and CEO of Zip. "Zip Forward Europe is our chance to bring together the best minds in European enterprise procurement to shape what comes next together."

Event Highlights:

When: April 16, 2026

What: Keynotes, roundtables, live demos, hands-on AI agent workshops, product announcements, and a session on global e-invoicing compliance in partnership with Sovos

Who: CFOs, CPOs, and procurement and finance leaders

Where: Convene 22 Bishopsgate, Floor 3, London

How: Register at https://ziphq.com/forward-europe

About Zip

Zip is the leading AI platform for enterprise procurement. Through one platform, Zip unifies how companies purchase replacing fragmented tools and manual processes with intelligent orchestration that procurement teams and employees actually want to use. Zip is the only procurement orchestration platform with full intake-to-pay capabilities and has the most widely deployed AI agents in enterprise procurement. Zip has delivered over $6 billion in customer savings and powers modern procurement for hundreds of global enterprises, including Anthropic, AMD, Discover, Dollar Tree, OpenAI, T-Mobile, and more. Visit www.ziphq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319191181/en/

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